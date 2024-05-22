The Big Picture The success of 3 Body Problem on Netflix has secured a renewal for additional episodes to finish the story.

Showrunners have a clear roadmap for the storytelling, ensuring fans that the series will continue as planned.

With a cast of talented actors, the show will dive deeper into the novels with upcoming seasons, promising more excitement.

In the days and weeks that followed the premiere of 3 Body Problem on Netflix, it became clear to the streamer that they had a gem on their hands. The first season of the sci-fi series headed straight to the top of Netflix's leaderboards, hugging the top spot of the streamer's most-watched television series chart for three weeks and its global Top 10 chart for seven weeks. Clearly, the show had done enough to warrant a renewal, and it ultimately materialized with the streamer announcing a second season. However, Netflix's statement read that the sci-fi series would be returning for "additional episodes" that would "finish the story." This created some ambiguity regarding whether Netflix was committed to the story for the long haul, or just on an interim basis.

3 Body Problem is adapted from The Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy of novels written by Liu Cixin, and its showrunners David Benioff, Dan Weiss and Alexander Woo are assuring fans that things are going fine. Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the showrunners revealed that they already had "a roadmap" on how they would tell the story. They didn't, however, confirm the exact number of episodes in the new agreement, but specified that it was for “seasons.” Not one only. “We knew going into this how many hours we need to tell the rest of the story because we’ve got a roadmap through to the end,” Weiss said. “And we have what we need to get to the end as intended from when we started.”

Developing the first season of 3 Body Problem had consumed four years and the next phase of the story would have to be unpacked over the next three years. “By the time we finish with the show, it will be seven years we’ve devoted to it,” Benioff added. “We’re now at a place where we get to tell the rest of the story, and, yes, we have enough time to tell the rest of the story the way we want to and that’s immensely gratifying.”

'3 Body Problem' Will Get Even More Bonkers

The clarification from the trio of showrunners clarifies that Netflix are prepared to see the story of San Ti and the human race to its "logical" conclusion (there is nothing logical about 3 Body Problem.) With the show set to continue beyond season 2, the stories in the other two novels, The Dark Forest, and Death's End, need not be rushed, but properly told. That being said, the trio had previously suggested that while the first season "eases" viewers into the world, the second season is set to go wild.

The cast that has sent shockwaves across the universe include Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce.

The San Ti are still hundreds of years away, so all episodes of 3 Body Problem are available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2.

