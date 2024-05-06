The Big Picture 3 Body Problem, Netflix's hit sci-fi show based on Liu Cixin's novels, captivated audiences with a complex and thrilling plot.

Composer Ramin Djawadi, known for his iconic work on Game of Thrones and Westworld, takes audiences behind the scenes of 3 Body Problem's immersive music in an exclusive video.

Djawadi's versatile style, blending classical and electronic elements, sets the tone for some of the biggest TV shows and films in the industry.

3 Body Problem was one of the most talked about shows of the year so far, with the Netflix sci-fi series wowing viewers and staying at the top of the streamer's most-watched charts for weeks on end. Based on The Three-Body Problem novels by science fiction author Liu Cixin, the series tells a generation-spanning story that was started during the Chinese Revolution by a young astrophysicist. After seeing her father killed in front of her, scientist Ye Wenji is sent to a remote radar base to work for the military, a front she eventually realizes is to cover up an attempt to contact alien life. Unbeknownst to her, a decision she'll make on that base will echo across time and space, affecting a group of scientists living in the present day.

The music for the series was scored by the award-winning composer Ramin Djawadi, and Collider is delighted to be working in tandem with Netflix to bring our readers an exclusive behind-the-scenes video showcasing Djawadi's work, and how he was able to put the epic music for the series together.

Who Is Ramin Djawadi?

Image via Andrés Jiménez/Matt Martin by Annamaria Ward

Djawadi is a German composer known for his work on film and television scores. He has become one of the most recognizable names in the industry, thanks to his distinctive style and ability to create deeply atmospheric and emotive music. Djawadi is perhaps best known for his work on the HBO series Game of Thrones. His iconic theme and the series' overall score have earned him critical acclaim and a strong fan following. The music of Game of Thrones is notable for its powerful use of leitmotifs and its broad instrumental palette, which helped define the show's expansive world.

In addition to Game of Thrones, Djawadi has composed the score for several other successful projects, including Westworld, another HBO series, where Djawadi's score is praised for blending classical instrumentation with electronic elements, creating a unique sound that perfectly fits the show's blend of Western and science fiction themes. Djawadi also composed the score for the film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe. His work on Iron Man is often noted for its energetic and modern style, contributing significantly to the film's atmosphere and setting the tone for future Marvel scores.

3 Body Problem is currently streaming on Netflix. Check out our featurette on Djawadi's work on the series the player above.

Watch on Netflix