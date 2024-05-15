The Big Picture 3 Body Problem has been renewed for Season 2 on Netflix following massive success.

The creators are excited to continue adapting Cixin Liu's trilogy for an "epic conclusion" at Netflix.

Season 2 of 3 Body Problem is set to be even crazier with more complex concepts and interstellar forces.

The countdown has yet to hit zero for 3 Body Problem. After catching fire on Netflix earlier this year, the streamer announced during its upfront presentation that the massive hit sci-fi adaptation from David Benioff, D.B. Weiss, and Alexander Woo will return to the streamer for a second season. All three creatives will be back to continue adapting the trilogy of novels from Cixin Liu and ensure that this story has the "epic conclusion" they so desire. It comes as Benioff and Weiss have also re-upped their overall deal with Netflix to not only continue their writing and production work on 3 Body Problem but to craft other projects for the streamer, including the recently-announced Death by Lightning.

3 Body Problem Season 1 followed the aftermath of Ye Wenjie's (Zine Tseng) fateful decision in 1960s China that sent shockwaves across the universe and left a group of modern-day scientists baffled as they witnessed the laws of nature unravel. In the fictional past and present versions of Earth presented, humanity encounters an alien civilization that hails from a system following the model of the Three-Body Problem with three sun-like stars orbiting one another. With the interstellar forces looming, the scientists join up with an unorthodox detective, who had been investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the deaths of several brilliant minds, to find a solution that will save humanity from its greatest threat yet.

"We’re thrilled that we get to tell this story through to its epic conclusion," Benioff, Weiss, and Woo said in an official statement accompanying the announcement. "Ever since we read the last page of Cixin Liu’s magnificent trilogy, we hoped we’d be able to bring the audience to the end of the universe with us. Here we go!" Before Season 1 was even released, the trio had visions of more seasons to ensure Liu's story got its rightful ending on-screen. That said, they've also admitted that, while the first run of episodes eases viewers into the world and its blend of science entertainment surrounding the alien San-ti, Season 2 will be even more bonkers to match the growing complexity of the concepts in Liu's trilogy.

'3 Body Problem' Season 1 Was an Overwhelming Success for Netflix

Close

To call Season 1 a success would be an understatement for 3 Body Problem. Beyond dominating the viewership charts on Netflix, the series also helped power Liu's original book, The Three-Body Problem, and other books associated with the series like Silent Spring back to the top of the bestseller charts at The New York Times and Amazon while three songs from its epic soundtrack, including Lana Del Ray's "Video Games," shot up Billboard's Top TV Songs charts. On Rotten Tomatoes, the series holds a strong 79% rating with Collider's Therese Lacson among those giving the series a glowing review with an 8/10 score. Expectations will be high for whatever Benioff, Weiss, and Woo have in store next for this world, especially since the story has often been seen as unadaptable before now.

Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce also made up the cast in 3 Body Problem Season 1. All episodes are available to stream now on Netflix. Stay tuned here at Collider for more on Season 2 as work gets underway to continue Liu's story and check out the announcement teaser below.

Watch on Netflix