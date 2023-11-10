The Big Picture The upcoming Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem aims to redefine the genre with its layered mysteries and ambitious scope.

The show follows scientists and detectives exploring important discussions on AI and society's behavior, potentially leading to a grim future.

The creators and showrunners behind the series are David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, known for Game of Thrones, and the cast includes notable actors like Benedict Wong and John Bradley.

The upcoming Netflix sci-fi series 3 Body Problem is aiming for the sky: According to the streamer, the show “redefines sci-fi drama” through layered mysteries. Back when the first teaser was released, we had a little glimpse of how ambitious the show looks, and it seems that Netflix is confident about it. Today, however, it was revealed that we’ll have to wait a little longer to check it out: The show will premiere on March 21, 2024 — a slight shift from the original January release window.

In order to keep sci-fi fans’ spirits at bay, Netflix also unveiled a clip to tease what’s coming to our screens. The scope of the story alone suggests it’s a massive undertaking: It’ll kick off in the 1960s China, with an event that will have repercussions in space and time all the way to the present day. Aside from that, there’s a virtual reality world which elevates the story – even though we don't yet know exactly how it connects to the mysteries that the series will cover.

In the sneak peek released by Netflix, we can understand a little better how the VR world of 3 Body Problem can impact the real world of the series. In it, John Bradley's (Game of Thrones) character enters the digital realm for the first time and is so impressed by what he sees, feels and touches that he can only say "Fuck." Indeed, a VR world in which texture and touch are fully developed could have severe implications in how people live and relate to each other, so that's certainly something that the series will touch on.

'3 Body Problem' Has an A-Team In Front Of and Behind the Cameras

Image via Netflix

3 Body Problem also won’t shy away from complex storytelling, since its creators and showrunners are none other than David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, the duo behind HBO hit series Game of Thrones. If there’s a team that’s able to tell an overarching story with set-ups that only pay off many seasons later, it’s them. Benioff and Weiss teamed up with writer-producer Alexander Woo, who previously wrote for another HBO hit series: True Blood. Woo also co-created and wrote for the atmospheric AMC series The Terror. The trio adapts the story from the best-selling trilogy by author Cixin Liu.

The cast of 3 Body Problem also make it a must-watch. It features Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Jovan Adepo (Welcome to Derry), Jess Hong (Inked), Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna), Marlo Kelly (Joe vs. Carole), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Sea Shimooka (Arrow) and Rosalind Chao (Mulan).

Netflix premieres 3 Body Problem on March 21, 2024. You can check out the sneak peek below: