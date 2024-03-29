Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of 3 Body Problem.

Netflix's 3 Body Problem is one of the best sci-fi series currently out there, although it's considerably different from its source material, Liu Cixin's Remembrance of Earth's Past trilogy of novels. The biggest difference is arguably the focus the series builds around its main characters, a group of physicists known as the Oxford Five, who find themselves in the middle of a conspiracy involving serial scientist suicides and an alien invasion set to take place in four centuries. In their way, though, is one of the best new additions to the Three-Body canon, an assassin named Tatiana Haas (Marlo Kelly). She is a mysterious figure who's responsible for many deaths over the season, and embodies some of the key aspects of the story and the San-Ti conspiracy.

Why Is Tatiana So Dangerous in ‘3 Body Problem?'

In Episode 5, "Judgment Day," the San-Ti reveal themselves to the world with their big "eye in the sky" stunt powered by their sophons. The whole world watches in terror, except for one person: Tatiana, who marvels at the sight with an almost religious awe. Her reaction is on par with the things she does throughout the season, acting as the San-Ti's fanatical agent and assassin on Earth. She leaves a trail of blood wherever she goes and, somehow, never leaves a trace.

Tatiana has connections to almost every major character in 3 Body Problem, first appearing in the premiere, "Countdown." When Augustina "Auggie" Salazar (Eiza González) is frustrated about not being able to shake the mysterious countdown that only she can see, Tatiana suddenly appears to offer her a cigarette and warn her to not let the countdown get to zero and to look at the sky at midnight the next day, when the universe winks. In the following episodes, she makes a subtle threat to Clarence "Da" Shi (Benedict Wong) as they meet in a cemetery, and invites Jin Cheng (Jess Hong) to join Mike Evans' (Jonathan Pryce) organization which intends to facilitate the San-Ti invasion, and murders Jack Rooney (John Bradley) in his own house after he declines the same invitation.

During her appearances, Tatiana sometimes seems like she even has supernatural abilities, leading some of the audience to wonder if she's actually one of the San-Ti in some form of disguise. She says that she could see the stars where she is from, and gives Auggie a toy decoder from the 1960s, which builds into this mystery, but that's not the case. Her connection to the alien invaders is deep enough to make her their agent, which puts the powers of the sophons at her disposal. For example, she is never caught on camera, and this happens because the San-Ti supercomputers can hack into security footage. Also, when she murders Jack Rooney, Da Shi is outside Jack's house, but can't see anything, despite the killing happening exactly in front of the window — another sign of how the sophons change people's perception and don't allow them to see some things. But why would the sophons work directly with Tatiana?

Tatiana Embodies the Dangers of Fanatic Devotion on a Whole New Level

In her every interaction, Tatiana gives the impression of being a severely disturbed person, someone who is unhinged and unpredictable - almost non-human. As the season progresses, more people like her start appearing, like the little girl aboard the Judgment Day who asks Mike Evans about "the Lord," and Evans himself, of course. The scene at the Panama Canal in Episode 5 is impactful for many reasons, but, most of all, because it spares not even the children — and Tatiana could have been one of such children if that had taken place a few years before.

She grew up aboard the Judgment Day (which is why she could see the stars) and was raised and educated by Mike Evans' organization (it has no official name mentioned in the series, but is called Earth-Trisolaris Organization - ETO - in the novels). Because of this twisted upbringing, Tatiana grew up to be one of the most faithful and devout believers in "the Lord," becoming a recruitment agent and assassin. It may seem strange that not everyone on Judgment Day seems to be aware of the despicable things the organization does, and that is a symptom of just how fanatical it is at its foundation. Its workings are similar to those of a cult, with recruitment tools and educational strategies, and they produce citizens with a twisted view of the world, believing that it needs "fixing," but that only they know how to do it. If someone openly questions them, the person is not only discredited, but eliminated altogether, like what happened to Jack.

Of course, not all members of the organization are allowed to know it kills people, otherwise it can discredit everything they've done, which is why only the most fanatical, like Tatiana herself, become assassins. In fact, Tatiana isn't even the only assassin - when Saul Durand (Jovan Adepo) is shot after becoming a Wallfacer in the season finale, the sniper that tried to kill him acts just like Tatiana, meaning there are many others like them around, even after the organization's destruction.

What Is Next for Tatiana in the Future of ‘3 Body Problem?’

Tatiana doesn't have an immediate counterpart in the novels, but there are two characters in the first one, The Three-Body Problem, that have similar roles in that story. First, as protagonist and nanotechnology researcher Wang Miao investigates the serial scientist suicides, he comes in contact with the ETO through another scientist he knows, Shen Yufei, who redirects him to the organization and first introduces him to the Three-Body VR game. But she is much older and has a much different personality than Tatiana. Further in the novel, when the ETO summit takes place, a fanatical ETO girl detonates a miniature nuclear device to try and keep the authorities from taking Ye Wenjie (Zine Tseng/Rosalind Chao). Tatiana feels like a blend of those two characters, with more original elements added.

Her last mission in the first season of 3 Body Problem comes after the sophons contact her directly through their avatar (Sea Shimooka), and consists of killing Ye Wenjie. The scene takes place in Episode 7, and Tatiana fully displays her sociopathy as she treats Wenjie not with love, but as someone who has finally met someone they've been stalking their whole lives. For Wenjie, that is extremely sad, because she regrets contacting the San-Ti, but all that is left for her are fanatical people like Tatiana, who are incapable of comprehending what is to come.

With Mike Evans' organization now gone, Tatiana gets her own Three-Body VR set to communicate directly with the sophons, meaning there is no middleman between Tatiana and the San-Ti. She has the full power of the sophons at her disposal and is definitely going to kill again in the name of her alien overlords. As the missions of the Oxford Five become more complex, hers are bound to follow the same direction, perhaps even becoming a Wallbreaker, someone responsible for cracking the Walfacers' plans — or simply exterminating them, which seems to be more her style.

