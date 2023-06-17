During their global fan event TUDUM in São Paulo, Netflix revealed important information about some of their upcoming projects. One of them was 3 Body Problem, the highly anticipated sci-fi series that hails from Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. So far, we hadn’t seen any footage from the series, but the cast was there to unveil a first teaser along with the release window.

The teaser for 3 Body Problem reveals a complex story with several ramifications that extend through space and time. The story kicks off in 1960s China when a woman’s decision impacts the lives of several scientists in the present. The teaser trailer also suggests a huge threat is about to overcome humanity, but we’ll only know more about it when the series premieres in January 2024. But one thing is certain: The threat doesn't look human.

3 Body Problem has the makings of a hit because it connects several elements that can draw every type of viewer: murder investigation, a glimpse of a different culture, virtual and augmented reality video games, and even astrophysics. Black Mirror fans may also be drawn to it due to the series’ comment on technology and how it impacts modern relationships. It also looks massive in scale and has the makings of a blockbuster series.

Image via Netflix

3 Body Problem Has Great Potential

Showrunners Benioff and Weiss have no problem telling overarching stories that encompass numerous characters, so at least this element we know it’s going to work. Along with the duo, Emmy nominee Alexander Woo also co-showruns and writes on 3 Body Problem. He’s also worked on ambitious projects like HBO’s True Blood and AMC’s The Terror.

3 Body Problem is based on a best-selling novel series by Chinese author Cixin Liu. Even though sci-fi stories tend to be a hit or miss among viewers, Netflix is obviously counting on the existing fanbase to help popularize the series through word of mouth. During a time when subscribers are angry with premature cancelations and ambitious projects like 1899 getting axed before having a chance to properly take off, 3 Body Problem can become the representative we need so we can obsess about a new sci-fi series.

The cast of 3 Body Problem features Jess Hong (Inked), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness), Eiza González (Ambulance), Jovan Adepo (Jack Ryan), Alex Sharp (The Trial of the Chicago 7), John Bradley (Game of Thrones), Saamer Usmani (Inventing Anna), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Rosalind Chao (Better Things), Jonathan Pryce (The Crown), Marlo Kelly (Joe vs. Carole), Sea Shimooka (Arrow), Ben Schnetzer (Y: The Last Man) and Zine Tseng (On a Whim).

Netflix premieres 3 Body Problem in January 2024. A specific release window is yet to be announced by the streamer. You can watch the teaser trailer below: