The Big Picture "3 Body Problem" is a genre-bending series that takes viewers on a thrilling journey across time and space.

The series follows a group of scientists who are faced with a mysterious and urgent threat to humanity.

The trailer showcases the massive scope of the series, with futuristic settings and visual effects that span different timelines and locations.

This March, Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, and True Blood's Alexander Woo are taking viewers on a genre-bending journey across time and space in their upcoming series 3 Body Problem. The series follows a group of scientists as they fight a terrifying threat. Ahead of the show's premiere on March 21, Netflix has released a new trailer.

Adapted from Hugo Award winner Cixin Liu's novel, 3 Body Problem examines the boundless consequences of one woman's fateful actions. Though the woman exists in 1960s China, her decision is felt beyond space and time as a close group of scientists begin to investigate a puzzling and urgent threat to humanity. As the laws of nature unravel, the scientists team up with an unorthodox detective to find a solution before it's too late. Season 1 will be eight episodes long, bringing viewers through many different timelines and locations. The series stars Jovan Adepo, John Bradley, Rosalind Chao, Liam Cunningham, Eiza González, Jess Hong, Marlo Kelly, Alex Sharp, Sea Shimooka, Zine Tseng, Saamer Usmani, Benedict Wong, and Jonathan Pryce.

The trailer wastes no time in establishing the threat at hand, first placing an emphasis on its primary target being scientists. It's unclear who or what exactly said threat is, but whatever it is, it's not one to be trifled with, especially as it seems to be an apocalyptic one on an entirely new scale. As the scenes play out, they showcase the massive scope of the series itself beyond its storyline. Viewers already get a sense of the various sets and other visual effects as the trailer goes through futuristic settings to centuries back and everything in between.

Who Worked on '3 Body Problem'?

3 Body Problem is created, written, and executive produced by Weiss, Benioff, and Woo. Along with the trio, the show is executive produced by Bernadette Caulfield (Game of Thrones); Rian Johnson (Knives Out), Ram Bergman (Knives Out), and Nena Rodrigue (Poker Face) for T-Street; Brad Pitt (Bullet Train), Jeremy Kleiner (High School), and Dede Gardner (Feud) for Plan B Entertainment; and Rosamund Pike (The Wheel of Time) and Robie Uniacke for Primitive Streak. The late Lin Qi (former Chairman of the Yoozoo Group), Zhao Jilong (CEO of rights-holder The Three Body Universe), Xiaosong Gao, and Lauren Ma executive produce. Derek Tsang (Better Days) and Andrew Stanton serve as directors and co-executive producers, with Jeremy Podeswa (Station Eleven) and Minkie Spiro (Pieces of Her) as additional directors.

About the series, Woo told Netflix via Tudum, "What we are hoping to do is to convey the experience — if not necessarily the exact details — of the novel onto the screen. What stayed, we hope, is the sense of wonderment and the sense of scope, of scale, where the problems are no longer just the problems of an individual or even a nation, but of an entire species."

3 Body Problem debuts March 21 on Netflix. Watch the trailer below:

