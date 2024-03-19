Based on the novels by science fiction author Liu Cixin, The Three-Body Problem tells the story of a ripple effect started during the Chinese Revolution by a young astrophysicist. After seeing her father murdered, scientist Ye Wenji is sent to a remote radar base to work for the military, a front she eventually realizes is to cover up an attempt to contact alien life. Little does she know, a decision she'll make on that base will echo across time and space, affecting a group of scientists living in the present day.

While Netflix announced 3 Body Problem's production in 2020, this isn't the first live action adaptation of the novels, as China released its own version in 2023. While the 2023 adaptation did well upon its release, Netflix's highly anticipated series has fans of the books excited to see how the production will bring the characters, and their world, to life.

While it's already been revealed that certain major elements will be different from the novel, including the show's setting being mostly in the UK and not in China, the focus on the human condition and the larger message of how we treat one another as human beings, remains the same.

3 Body Problem stars Benedict Wong (Dr. Strange), Marlo Kelly, Jess Hong, Saamer Usmami (Succession), Jovan Adepo (Fences), and Shea Shimooka (Arrow), and was created for Netflix by David Benoiff and D.B. Weiss, the duo behind the highly successful (and highly controversial) television adaptation of Game of Thrones.

These showrunners have made the creative decision to mix elements of all three of author Liu Cixin's books within a single show, making the complicated portions of the series a bit more digestible for the viewing audience. Ahead of its March 21, 2024 premiere, 3 Body Problem is already receiving favorable reviews, and will have an accompanying podcast, hosted by writer Jason Concepcion and British space scientist and educator Dr. Maggie Aderin-Pocock.

Although 3 Body Problem has not yet been releases, its showrunners are seemingly already planning Season 2.

Is ‘3 Body Problem’ on Television or Streaming?

3 Body Problem will be available on streaming only. You can watch it exclusively on Netflix.

Watch the Trailer for '3 Body Problem'

The trailer for 3 Body Problem was an instant must-watch when it was released, with fans of the book thrilled to see what the show looks like in the preview. It's always a good sign when book lovers like what they see in a live action adaptation, as they're often the most loyal fans, and the harshest critics. Check out the trailer for 3 Body Problem below.

What Is the '3 Body Problem' Episode Schedule?

All eight episodes of Season 1 will be available to stream on March 21, 2024. Remember, they will be available exclusively on Netflix.

'Shadow and Bone' (2021)

Based on the written work of Leigh Bardugo, Shadow and Bone tells the story of an orphan named Alina as she discovers a secret power she didn't know she had. A cartographer, Aline lives in a war-torn world that desperately needs her help, and she quickly becomes the center of a turbulent fate.

Developed for Netflix by Eric Heisserer (Bird Box), Shadow and Bone starred Jesse Mei Li (Last Night in Soho), Archie Renaux (Moribus), Freddy Carter (Pennyworth), Amita Suman (The Sandman), Kit Young (The School for Good and Evil), and Ben Barnes (Westworld).

While the show only had two seasons, critics praised each episode for its visual effects, deep storytelling, and its ability to hold onto the essence of the novels it was based on. Both seasons of Shadow and Bone, including a special Shadow and Bone: The Afterparty episode, are available to stream on Netflix.

'Manifest' (2018)

A supernatural drama, Manifest follows the story of passengers on a plane who are presumed dead, only to reappear five and a half years later. Now, the 191 passengers that were on the flight not only have to attempt to reenter their old lives, but must also deal with their sudden ability to see visions of the future.

Starring Melissa Roxburgh (Star Trek Beyond), Josh Dallas (Thor), J.R. Ramirez (Jessica Jones), Luna Blaise (Fresh Off the Boat), and Parveen Kaur (9-1-1), Manifest is a testament to audience viewing power, as after it was canceled by NBC, Netflix streaming numbers made it clear how many people were watching the show. This caused the streaming platform to scoop it up, renewing it for a fourth and final season that premiered in 2023.

Critics praised the series' final season for its inventiveness, even if some fans were unhappy with how writers chose to wrap everything up. All four seasons of Manifest are available to stream on Netflix.

'Stranger Things' (2016)

Created by Mark Duffer and Ross Duffer, Stranger Things is a science fiction drama series that follows a group of kids in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana as they uncover an alternate dimension called "The Upside Down" after a human experimentation facility unlocks a portal between it and Earth.

An instant phenomenon upon its premiere in 2016, Stranger Things was one of Netflix's first original shows, and launched the careers of many of its child stars, including Finn Wolfhard (It), Gaten Matarazzo (The Blacklist), Noah Schnapp (Abe), Millie Bobby Brown (Enola Holmes), and Caleb McLaughlin (The Book of Clarence). Also starring Winona Ryder (Girl, Interrupted), David Harbour (Hellboy), Natalia Dyser (Tuscaloosa), Charlie Heaton (The New Mutants), and Joe Keery (Molly's Game), the insane success of Stranger Things has led to many international expansions and experiences.

An aftershow, Beyond Stranger Things, launched in 2017, followed by a podcast in 2019. A series of tie-in books, including novels, comics, and collector's editions have been published, as well as special Dungeons & Dragons and Magic: The Gathering tabletop games.

With a Stranger Things Experience in Cape Town, South Africa, a stage play in London's West End, mazes at Universal Studios' Halloween Horror Nights, and countless video games, Lego sets, and pieces of memorabilia, Stranger Things is a worldwide phenomenon. While its fourth season hasn't premiered yet, you can catch the first three seasons of Stranger Things on Netflix.

