I love a good three-hour movie. Existing as an adult is so busy with so many people, responsibilities, and worries always nipping at your heels. It’s often hard to stay focused in one place for too long. With a three-hour movie, though, I finally get to firmly root my feet in one spot for a prolonged period of time, especially if I’m watching it in a theater. That alone is a glorious experience while the way certain narratives just get extra absorbing when stretching on for so long is a similarly extraordinary thing to witness.

I may be ride-or-die for movies that take their time, but that’s not an opinion shared by everyone. In fact, in many cases, three-hour-plus movies have gotten a bad rap, with people turning down the opportunity to watch such a feature no matter what its plot or cast is. The very idea of sitting so long is an immediate turn-off. This perception has become so widespread that it even crept into the 94th Academy Awards. This was when Amy Schumer made a lengthy joke at the expense of The Power of the Dog mocking its runtime as too long despite the Jane Campion feature running for only 126 minutes, or just four minutes longer than Sonic the Hedgehog 2.

A lot of the derogatory commentary on longer movies can get pretty ridiculous. However, it’s valid for contrary takes on these kinds of narratives to exist, just as it’s valid to examine the various intrinsic values in letting movies go on for as long as they need to.

Why Don’t People Like Long Movies?

Image via Bitters End

Let’s just get this out of the way right now: not being a fan of super-long movies doesn’t make you a “bad” fan of movies or some kind of heathen. There are countless valid reasons for people to be wary of engaging with an elongated motion picture. Most notably, I’ve got countless friends who are also parents who have a single kid or hordes of youngsters to look after. 180+ minutes of cinematic storytelling is a significant commitment when you’re a parent who also has to tend to kids. Some people with younglings can still find the energy to watch something like Drive My Car at the end of the day, but others understandably would rather watch something shorter after exerting so much effort during the day.

You don’t need to have a bouncing baby in your arms, though, to be valid in not immediately leaping at 180+ minute movies all the time. For many people, watching features is simply a way to provide background noise while doing other tasks or hanging out with friends rather than something you exclusively focus on for multiple hours. Since many longer movies, like An Elephant Sitting Still or any of the works of Béla Tarr, are famous for being such quiet exercises known for requiring great amounts of concentration, they’re not going to fit these people’s contexts of what a movie “needs to do.” That sounds a bit strange to me as someone who solely concentrates on any movie I’m watching whether it’s A Matter of Life and Death or The Wrong Missy, but then again, some sports devotees would think it’s weird that I can remember off the top of my head when Daybreakers hit theaters. What’s normal behavior to one person is foreign territory to another, but that unfamiliarity doesn’t make that behavior “evil.”

All of this is to say that this defense of three-hour-plus movies isn’t directed at the general public and more at movie studios and other people in positions of power. In recent years, possibly as a way to combat the ubiquity of streaming shows and their 70-80-minute-long episodes, we have seen a greater number of super-long movies make their way to the big screen. However, predominantly, Hollywood has steered clear of three-hour-plus films mostly out of fear that making features this long will ensure fewer theatrical screenings and, by proxy, less money at the box office. Such capitalistic concerns, however, ignore the countless artistic merits of a movie running 180 minutes or longer.

The Joys of 3-Hour-Plus Movies

Image via Netflix

One of the greatest cinematic experiences I ever had was seeing The Irishman in a crowded theater. Despite relentless jokes about how “The Irishman is so looooong,” this crowd was enraptured with the feature. Barely anyone went to the bathroom during its runtime and when Frank Sheeran (Robert De Niro) is in that kitchen gradually realizing he's being asked to kill his pal Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino), you could hear gasps in the room. Over three hours into this movie, people were still profoundly invested in what was happening on the screen. Why wouldn’t they be? The expansive scope of director Martin Scorsese in The Irishman more than warrants every minute of that 210-minute runtime. The haunting emptiness of that final shot wouldn’t hit as hard if we hadn’t followed Sheeran through a lifetime of betrayal and violence.

The Irishman is a perfect example of the kind of immersive and expansive storytelling that’s only possible when movies are allowed to run for so long. You really feel like you’re living the lives of other people over the course of three hours, with this runtime affording filmmakers a chance to fill in every nook and cranny of a person’s life. This length can also be a perfect opportunity to explore gradual changes in a person, such as in Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s 2021 masterpiece Drive My Car. Here, audiences don’t see years in the life of protagonist Yūsuke Kafuku (Hidetoshi Nishijima) as he grapples with the ripple effects of loss.

Instead, the slower pace of the three-hour story lets viewers recognize a realistic depiction of gradual psychological improvement, however minimal. These things don’t happen overnight and the expansive length of Drive My Car allows that aspect of reality to be beautifully reflected. This runtime also allows important sequences like Kafuku sharing a dinner with Lee Yoo-na (Park Yu-rim) and her partner Gong Yoon-soo (Jin Dae-yeon) all the time they need to breathe. Given how critical these exchanges are to Drive My Car's depiction of people's varying responses to life-altering events, they shouldn’t be rushed. These characters aren’t looking to leave the scene immediately and Drive My Car’s runtime ensures that the audience doesn’t need to exist promptly either.

Comb through the history of cinema, and you’ll find countless examples of movies, ranging from Hoop Dreams to The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King to Jeanne Dielman, 23, Quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles that don’t just work okay within a longer narrative, they excel because of their expansive lengths. Even more impressively, so many of these features have very idiosyncratic reasons for why their runtimes are so essential. Jeanne Dielman needs to exceed 200 minutes to hammer home the suffocating qualities of its lead character’s domestic life — director Chantal Akerman's gift for glacial pacing and prolonged single shots is utilized so perfectly within these confines. Those qualities that informed Akerman's decision to make Jeannie Deilman as long as it is, however, aren't the same reasons Babylon needs its 188-minute runtime to creatively thrive. Making your movie run for three hours or more doesn’t automatically make it a masterpiece, but it can give artists the room necessary to explore and flesh out the elements that can turn their movies into all-time greats.

We Need 3-Hour-Plus Movies — Full Stop.

Image via New Line Cinema

That note about 180+ minute movies not being instantly perfect is important to remember. Some movies really don’t need to run super long, with comedies especially tending to thrive with brief runtime. If you thought Jack and Jill or Hot Tub Time Machine 2 were excruciating to sit through, just imagine if they’d matched the runtime of Barry Lyndon! However, there are also many motion pictures, particularly darker dramas looking to examine the complexities of reality, that need to run for three hours or more. That can be a challenge given that Hollywood studios aren’t chomping at the bit to either finance or release long movies, while the derogatory attitude towards such films has become so widespread that it’s even infiltrated events “celebrating” filmmaking like the Academy Awards.

It’s totally fine if you’re not a fan of three-hour-plus movies or even just have days when you don’t have the energy to watch such a feature. Goodness knows some afternoons I just want to watch some classic Simpsons episodes and let my mind go blank! But when I’m watching a film like Yi Yi use its 170+ minute runtime for such captivating means, I get incredibly grateful for what cinematic narratives can accomplish when they’re allowed to go on and on. Maybe it’s time we stop making three-hour movies an automatic punchline and spend more time appreciating the unique benefits that come with expansive narratives.