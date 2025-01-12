Years before Squid Game hit Netflix, another dystopian series on the platform combined social commentary and thrilling gameplay. 3% shares its biggest strength with the Korean hit show in highlighting how different individuals respond to the games and exploring the different ways the human mind can solve the puzzles in front of them. However, unlike Squid Game, elimination from the game doesn’t result in instant death; instead, players who are eliminated lose the opportunity for a better future. Both shows have an insular feel, with the participants staying under the same roof even outside of challenges, meaning the audience gains an intimate insight into the players and the relationship that develops between them. Morality, loyalty and human sensibility are explored and tested, so fans of Squid Game will find recognizable tropes within the Brazilian series and be able to feed their desire for something similar.

What Is ‘3%’ About?

Close

3% centers around a competition known as "The Process," with success promising a place on the coveted offshore, an affluent society that promises luxury and freedom. The show’s initial shots show how the inland, where the rest of the population lives, is rife with poverty and deprivation, therefore highlighting the incentive of reaching the offshore. The Process is shown as the singular way to escape the inland, and there is one opportunity to participate when citizens reach 20 years old. Immediately, the welcome to The Process cuts between multiple contestants, highlighting the absence of a central protagonist, which helps the show’s unpredictability; no one truly feels protected by plot armor.

Much like Squid Game, the games themselves are fairly simple in explanation. The show doesn’t bog itself down with complicated rules and instead allows its characters to drive the intrigue. The first game involves making enough cubes out of smaller cubes and the second is an escape room scenario where, in groups, the participants must figure out the details of the incident in front of them. The stripped-backed nature of the games means they are simple to follow, allowing 3% to focus on highlighting the personalities of its cast by how they respond to each challenge.