From When Evil Lurks to Evil Dead Rise, 2023 was a good year for horror. It's no surprise either, as horror has been going through a gradual resurgence in quality over the past five years or so, with auteur filmmakers taking risks, trying boldly original concepts, and pushing the brutality factor of horror up to 11 while still receiving mainstream wide releases through distributors such as A24. This more experimental landscape of horror cinema has led us away from the dreaded self-serious "startle, not scare" formula that mainstream horror had gotten so comfortable with throughout the 2010s, and has brought about a much-welcome return to form for some more niche horror styles, such as the holiday slasher with Thanksgiving or the return of torturous body horror with Saw X. (One of the best entries that the franchise has seen in nearly two decades.)

Perhaps one of the most exciting consequences of this horror resurgence has been the return of camp horror: Theatrical acting, comically bizarre situations, and oblivious attempts at coolness, edginess, or badassery have combined to create some hilariously entertaining horror shlock. Perhaps one of the whackiest, campiest, and most bizarre iterations of camp horror in recent memory is the HBO series, 30 Coins.

What Is '30 Coins' About?

30 Coins is a Spanish horror-comedy series courtesy of writer/director Álex de la Iglesia — an icon of the Iberian Peninsula's popular subgenre of campy, gory splatstick horror comedies, with films such as The Day Of The Beast and Witching And Bitching being local cult classics of his. This HBO show tells the tale of the small, quaint Spanish town of Pedraza being invaded by the forces of hell after the arrival of the town's new priest — a mysterious, elderly-yet-monstrously ripped bodybuilder called Vergara (Eduard Fernández). The mysterious priest with a badass beard has fled from the Vatican to Pedraza to hide a powerful relic: One of the 30 coins that Judas accepted to betray Jesus. The coin could be the key to endless power and world dominance, and so Vergara has decided to protect the coin from evil at all costs... But evil knows exactly where Vergara is, and it likes to play with their food before they eat it. Horror hijinks of the campiest kind ensue as increasingly powerful and bizarre manifestations of evil are sent after the stoic priest and his new flock. It's an unapologetically silly show... But also, a wildly entertaining one.

Pedraza, a beautiful little village that seems to be populated by ten-ish people and a group of extras, is as quaint as towns come: No crime for the sole local police officer to fight against, no big happenings for the town's gossiping harpies to comment on and criticize, nothing for the local farmers and youths to do except get drunk at the local tavern and go out hunting afterward, and nothing exciting to liven up the lives of our three central characters: the town mayor Paco (Miguel Ángel Silvestre); his wife Merche (Macarena Gómez); and local veterinarian Elena (Megan Montaner). The calming mundanity of Pedraza won't last much longer though, as Vergara has arrived. With him comes an evil, and mysterious force that starts invading the town, one monster at a time.

These evil forces are after Vergara, of course, but are also tormenting the town as a whole, seemingly for fun as they treat Pedraza like a toybox of tasty meat and breakable bones. Vergara isn't innocent either, as the mysterious stranger is very clearly hiding something: what kind of priest is ripped like Superman in their old age? Rocking a Viking beard and a body full of death metal tattoos? And most importantly... What kind of priest hides an arsenal of handguns, assault rifles, and shotguns fit to defend Fort Knox behind their church's altar? The priest's uncharacteristic knack for ultra-violence is more than welcome though, as Vergara finds himself needing to create a monster-fighting team out of the locals of Pedraza to stop evil from obtaining the mysterious, magical coin that he hides.

'30 Coins' Gets More Bonkers With Every Episode

Close

The show is a wonderful homage to campy, B-movie horror of the Evil Dead variety, where the carnage reaches such dizzying heights of silliness that you just can't help but laugh. At first, the show follows a sort of "monster of the week" format, where Vergara and his trusted accomplices Paco and Elena, as well as other local side characters such as the humble policeman Lagunas (Pepón Nieto) and the town's homeless oddball Enrique (Javier Bódalo), must protect Pedraza from a different demonic threat each episode. The monsters of 30 Coins range from body-horror masses of meat with arachnid limbs to haunted mirrors that replace people with evil twins, to possessed little girls with telekinetic powers.

The show doesn't stick to the format for long though, as Dan Brown-esque global religious conspiracies of alternate history begin cropping up, adding fantasy horror to Nazis, multi-million dollar corporations, and even TED talks. The increasingly bonkers and global conspiracies of evil force our band of unlikely heroes to venture out of their town and go on globe-trotting adventures to obtain more magical relics, blending the National Treasure films together with Hellraiser as they delve into ancient ruins with nefarious booby traps to retrieve ancient books and other relics. As the show moves on, it gets more unapologetically whacky, throwing in Lovecraftian elements, Aliens, and more batshit insane plot developments with every episode.

'30 Coins' Self-Serious Tone Makes It Even Funnier

Image Via HBO

The ultimate bonkers elements of 30 Coins are its characters and tone. The gang of unlikely heroes is very funny, each with well-defined caricature-esque personalities, like Paco being the sexy, clueless himbo and Elena playing the eye-rolling cynic in the face of such demonic insanity. Vergara as a dual-wielding, boxing, tattoo-covered priest is campny brilliance, and the stooge-esque duo of the cop and the hobo, Lagunas and Enrique, are both hilarious and wholesome together. All of the town's locals provide a constant stream of gags contrasting the show's over-the-top monstrous insanity with small-town mundanity to hilarious effect, almost like a very Spanish nod to Twin Peaks. The heroes are complemented by great villains as well, with Cosimo Fusco playing a wonderfully campy Italian mobster-like Satan and American superstar Paul Giamatti playing the main villain, the billionaire Jezz Bezos-stand-in Cristian Barbrow, in a hilariously accurate parody.

The show very clearly plays into its over-the-top tone of camp and dark comedy through a facade of seriousness and breakneck pacing. No matter how weird and tonally inconsistent the show gets, it never stops being entertaining through sheer speed: One minute, Vergara is in Siria fighting terrorists, and the next, he's in a boxing match in Rome. Mirror worlds and dream realms are introduced without ceremony and then instantly forgotten again. New monsters with incredible designs show up and disappear within minutes. Nobody ever gets arrested or caught, despite logic dictating that everyone should be dead or in jail by Episode 5, and despite being so funny, the show never stops trying to seem serious on the surface. It's all so oddly paced and delivered, but feels like a deliberate element of the show's camp, where every laughable genre cliché is to be included in some way without trying too hard to look like a parody. The lack of ceremony or winking at the camera makes all these clearly-parody-esque elements work so much better because they feel earnest. The show never lets down the facade of trying to be a serious horror show and becomes ten times funnier because of it.

The strange tone, over-the-top monster designs, weird logic and pacing, and theatrical characters all combine to make 30 Coins an incredibly weird show. 30 Coins is silly, insane, and hilariously entertaining, and the show already has two seasons and counting available to stream on Max and a third season on the way. So, if you enjoy the campy, silly comedy-horror of The Evil Dead franchise combined with the Christian-punk aesthetics of shows like Preacher and Legion, check it out!

