The film borrows from other genres, such as action cinema and neo-western, resulting in a unique and effective survival horror/monster mash-up.

The vampires in the film are portrayed as freaky and frightening, possessing preternatural abilities and a disdain for humanity. This is not your typical sparkling vampire story.

Based on Steve Niles's and Ben Templesmith’s graphic novel of the same name, David Slade's (Hard Candy, Black Mirror) 2007 adaptation of 30 Days of Night is the ultimate action-horror movie, taking the vampire trope into territory bearing a closer resemblance to Die Hard than Near Dark. The action/horror mash-up borrows liberally from other genres and wears its influences on its blood-caked sleeves. This isn’t a criticism: what Slade achieved with 30 Days of Night was to take tired action and horror movie conventions and turn them on their severed heads. Riffing on the based-under-siege conceit, it shares a high-concept plot more aligned with action cinema than traditional vampire narratives. A high-octane concoction of neo-western, siege drama, and survival horror, the movie was made on a modest budget of $30 million and performed reasonably well at the box office, receiving mixed-to-positive reviews on release. The live-action film was only one arm of the fiendish, multi-platform horror series. It also spawned a 2010 sequel 30 Days of Night: Dark Days and two miniseries 30 Days of Night: Blood Trails and 30 Days of Night: Dust to Dust. Fans eager to see David Slade’s latest horror movie Dark Harvest should definitely revisit the director’s vampire epic.

What Is ‘30 Days of Night’ About?

On the last day of the sun, The Stranger (Ben Foster) arrives in a remote Alaskan town called Barrow. Destroying all satellite phones and mobiles, slaughtering the dogs, and taking down the generators ensures all escape routes and means of communication are impossible. Sheriff Eben (Josh Hartnett) and Stella (Melissa George) are in the middle of an amicable breakup, and she plans to leave during the month of darkness. A near-fatal crash and the apprehension of the filthy, emaciated The Stranger throws a spanner in the works. The ingenuity of the premise for a vampire tale makes it difficult to believe Niles worked on the original graphic novel for free after a number of rejections. Eben is called out to investigate and is unnerved after witnessing the aftermath of a vampire attack. When Eben attempts to interrogate the man, what follows is a battle of wills between the two men and a cryptic warning: when the sun goes down, the citizens of Barrow are in a whole world of trouble.

Blade really ramps up the tension with a nerve-shredding showdown between the ill-equipped townsfolk and a ruthless clan of merciless vampires who have picked up the scent of blood and are hell-bent on a violent takeover. Slade keeps us in the dark (no pun intended) for most of the time, gradually building suspense and allowing us to emotionally invest in his characters. The vamp leader Marlow (Danny Huston) and his acolytes descend on the town, killing and tearing through people’s homes. Eban, along with Stella and a group of survivors hides in a neighbor’s attic, sleeping in shifts and rationing food with every decision and every strategy for survival tantamount to playing a game of Russian Roulette. The one advantage they do have is a knowledge of the town and a tense stand-off ensues.

‘30 Days of Night’ Borrows From Other Genres

What makes 30 Days of Night an effective survival horror/monster mash-up isn’t the vampires but how it steals from other genres. Yes, we’ve already established how Niles has been pretty vocal about the landmark horror classics that prompted the creation of the graphic novel; but the evidence of other genres in the movie are unmistakable. Though he doesn’t directly reference the influence, Slade’s back-to-basics approach to directing is rooted in the style of action fare of the 70s and 80s. Like Die Hard’s John McClane, the central character Eban spends the majority of the film with the odds stacked against him and must rely on calculated decision-making to defeat a formidable and seemingly unstoppable enemy. An obvious touchstone in the genre is James Cameron’s Aliens – like Aliens, the tone of the cult classic oscillates between bleakly visceral horror and explosive action spectacle, both are as relentless as they are punishing.

Slade’s previous movie, the controversial Hard Candy subverted the rape-revenge subgenre, and it prepared him for tackling Niles’ vampire opus. Another frame of reference is the neo-western genre and how Niles's story is set up and brought to the screen. Does the following sound like a horror film or: a stranger arriving in town and talking of death heading your way and a sheriff who is the first and last line of defense is a plot that would sit comfortably within this framework. Even the big boss battle, winning against the odds, and tragic denouement don’t necessarily feel like they belong in a horror movie. The horror of 30 Days... is paired with the base-under-siege trope popularized by George Romero's Dead Trilogy but more commonly seen in action movies like Passenger 57, Speed, and the previously mentioned Die Hard. Other examples of this genre-splicing can be found in Predator, The Descent, Demon Knight, and From Dusk Till Dawn. What makes 30 Days is how uniquely it fuses these elements together.

'30 Days of Night' Introduce A Terrifying Clan of Vampires

Steve Niles and David Slade collaborated to introduce a clan of freaky and frightening vampires. Marlow and his cabal of bloodsuckers didn't need an invitation to tear through your home, garlic and crucifixes are only a myth in this cinematic universe and the survivors are stuck in the dark with these fiends for thirty days. The human characters learn quickly how frail, weak, and mortal they seem in this terrible situation. Marlow gives strict instructions not to turn the vampire's victims, making the deaths even more grisly. They speak in an alien language and could never pass as anything human or would want to — they've forsaken humanity and hold human beings in contempt. They still possess preternatural abilities, speed, agility, and strength, and it makes them even more dangerous and hard to kill unless you can get close to one. They are calculated and coordinated and have every angle covered before they attack. Eban quickly figures out their weakness at the midpoint, when irreparable damage has already been done. For viewers seeking a vampire with a bit of sparkle, look elsewhere.