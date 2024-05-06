The Big Picture 30 Days of Night's child vampire is more terrifying than Abigail's, terrifying the audience with just one scene.

The survivors in 30 Days of Night band together to kill the little girl vampire, resulting in brutal yet urgent violence.

The vampires in 30 Days of Night are more fearsome and cruel than Abigail, taking a less comedic approach to horror.

Little monsters are all the rage these days, and no, we're not talking about Hotel Transylvania. With the release of the latest vampire horror flick Abigail, audiences have been reminded of another vampire movie that contained a moment similar to the entirety of the 2024 picture: 30 Days of Night. While the 2007 Alaska-based horror flick isn't all about little girl vampires running around eating everybody, the film (which is based on an IDW comic book) takes some time to explore what might happen if a young girl were turned into a vile blood-sucker. Compared to Abigail, the 30 Days of Night vampires are a lot scarier. Naturally, that extends to any young children turned into fanged monsters too.

30 Days of Night's vampires are terrifying. We'll get to them in greater detail in a moment, but there's one scene in particular that puts Abigail to shame. Some time into the film, Sheriff Eben Oleson (Josh Hartnett) takes a group of survivors to the town's general store. There, they encounter a little girl vampire (Abbey-May Wakefield) who is devouring a still-living woman (who may even be her mother), and from there, pandemonium ensues. "You wanna play with me now?" the girl asks, and no one is ready to answer. The eerie music ramps up and the early 2000s screaming effects are heard as the survivors run. The girl decapitates the woman she'd been feasting on and watches as her prey runs, all while holding a bloody teddy bear in her arm. It's chilling, but that's not the end of it.

'30 Days of Night' Has a Child Vampire Scarier Than Abigail

Unlike the horrors of Abigail where the titular vampire hilariously dances around her terrified prey, the little girl in 30 Days of Night takes some time to hide back in the shadows before Eben and his group return to the scene, ready to attack. There's a severity to this moment as Eben stares into the darkness, wondering if the girl will appear. Frankly, almost too much time passes as we wait for her to come out, but that's part of what makes the suspense so excruciating. By the time she does, any relief you might've felt in the reveal is quickly thrown out the window as your heart races once again. Just like Abigail, this little vampire girl knows how to play with her food, but because of her size and her horrifying screeching, it makes her all the harder to kill.

The only reason the survivors of 30 Days of Night are able to decapitate this vampire is because all of them commit to the attack. Knowing there are so few of them left after the vampire massacre over a week ago, the town's last remaining humans band together and hoist the little girl (who manages to still infect one of them before her demise) up against the wall as Eben's brother Jake (Mark Rendall) decapitates her. It's brutal, gory, violent, and all-around gruesome to watch, but it only adds to the urgency of this horrific vampire film. The cast of Abigail could've likely learned a thing or two about holding down and killing vampires if they'd done better what Eben's group of survivors did here: stuck together.

The '30 Days of Night' Vampires Are Some of the Most Terrifying Put to Film

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In Abigail, the main characters are trapped in a house with the titular ballerina (Alisha Weir) after kidnapping her for an unknown client. These small quarters prove disastrous for this Rat Pack-inspired group as Abigail is eventually unleashed upon them, revealing herself to be a vampire. Though, unlike the usual Dracula wannabes, she's immune to the usual suspects, including garlic, stakes, and Christian relics. She is, however, vulnerable to sunlight, and that's in the party's favor. But while this group has to just stay with Abigail overnight, the town of Barrow, Alaska is stuck with its vampires for an entire month during a 30-day polar night, hence the well-earned title.

It's no wonder then that Barrow is nearly decimated by the band of vampires who show up at its icy door. We'll give Abigail one thing — as there's only one of her — she knows how to inflict some serious hell on her captors-turned-victims, but the vampires of 30 Days of Night are a hell of a lot scarier, and that's what makes them so dang interesting. Like Abigail, they are immune to the usual supernatural hexes associated with classical vampire lore, with these instead being virus-based blood-suckers from some great beyond. While the little girl, one of the few Barrow citizens whom these creatures turn, speaks perfect English, the rest of her newfound clan — led by Danny Huston's Marlow — doesn't. Having them speak in their own vampiric language makes them appear more otherworldly to the audience and to the rest of the town. They also take the time to toy with and frighten their dinner before consuming it, which is both unnecessarily cruel and animalistic.

While 30 Days of Night's child vampire may not be as charismatic, entertaining, or even diligent in the way she stalks and kills as Abigail, she's still a bit scarier just on principle. The result of her actions, and Jack's killing of her, nearly breaks the band of survivors as they wonder what it is they're even fighting for. While some consider Jack's actions to be the right thing, the young man struggles to live with his decision, even if it saves them all. It's also worth noting that, in the original IDW comic series, the little girl (named Marcy in the book) is not only just as scary, but she also survives the ordeal to feast another day. The implications of vampires like this alone are enough to make the blood curdle, and while Abigail takes the concept and makes us laugh at the ridiculousness of it, 30 Days of Night mercilessly plows through us as we struggle to survive the picture with those on screen.

'30 Days of Night' Takes a Less Comedic Approach Than 'Abigail'

With Abigail, there's certainly a level of comedy that's inserted into the horror story. How could it not be with such an outlandish premise? But for the 2024 film, that horror-comedy combo works masterfully and has garnered the praise of most critics everywhere (though not all). Perhaps rightfully so. But 30 Days of Night is a classic horror film that, while it blends into a few other genres, ultimately sticks to its guns as it introduces these vampire horrors to the big screen. As noted earlier, these vampires are some of the most fearsome, violent, cruel, and bloodthirsty that you'll ever see on film, and given all the more comedic takes on vampire lore lately — Abigail, Renfield, What We Do In the Shadows — it makes for a welcome change-up.

Everyone is rightfully praising Alisha Weir for her excellent and bloody performance as the dancing vampire in her own major motion picture, but we shouldn't forget that the young Abbey-May Wakefield, whose only feature film role was in 30 Days of Night. She might not have nearly the same amount of screentime, but what she does have sticks with you, especially if you're revisiting this vampire flick on a cold, winter's night. Then make sure to turn on the lights before going to bed.

30 Days of Night is available to rent on Amazon Prime Video, and Abigail can be seen exclusively in theaters.

