30 Rock is a series that ran for 7 seasons on NBC, from 2006 to 2013. It stands to this day as one of the most critically acclaimed comedy shows on TV and has earned over 300 nominations across several awards, and it took home as many as 16 Emmys throughout its run. During its 138 episodes, 30 Rock featured many (many, many) guest stars and generated inside jokes that got better the more you watched it – and the more you knew about TV in general.

Another element that elevated the nonsensical humor of 30 Rock was the distinct personality of its cast of characters. The sitcom within a sitcom brought together people who were so different that you couldn’t get any other result besides chaos when you locked them up in a building for several hours a day. In this post, we’ll dissect the main players of 30 Rock and tell you what the actors have been up to in the last eight years since the show last aired.

Liz Lemon (Tina Fey)

Tina Fey based 30 Rock on her own experiences from when she worked as a writer on Saturday Night Live and, much like Fey, Liz Lemon is the head writer of a late-night sketch show that airs weekly. Obsessed with the idea of proving women “can have it all”, Liz runs the show, deals with her co-workers’ infantile personalities, solves actors’ tantrums and every once in a while goes into self-destruct mode due to the pressure. No wonder she turns to food to talk about her problems.

Where is Tina Fey now?

After 30 Rock, Fey created another series, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, in which she guest-starred a couple of times. She also went back to host and make cameos on Saturday Night Live, which is the show that introduced her to the world. Most recently, Fey created the sitcom Mr. Mayor for NBC, and guest-starred on Hulu’s acclaimed comedy series Only Murders in the Building.

Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin)

If Liz Lemon is a version of Tina Fey, Jack Donaghy represents none other than Lorne Michaels, Fey’s former boss at Saturday Night Live. Jack is in charge of keeping TGS (the late-night sketch show) running smoothly and without major problems, but that also means that more often than not he has to give Liz a hard time. Republican to his very core, he frequently finds ways to celebrate capitalism and reiterate how great America is.

Where is Alec Baldwin now?

Baldwin guest starred on Saturday Night Live several times during the Donald Trump administration, parodying the former President on the show. He also voiced the title character in Boss Baby, reprised his role as Alan Hunley in Mission: Impossible – Fallout, and was recently in the Hulu series Dr. Death.

Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan)

Tracy is a comedy actor who is brought on by Jack Donaghy to join the cast of TGS when the ratings start to go down. The problem is Tracy marches to his own drum – which means he’s frequently late, doesn’t show up for rehearsals and does whatever he wants on the live show. He’s also one of the richest people in the building, so it’s a little hard to convince him to do something he doesn’t want to do.

Where is Tracy Morgan now?

Tracy is currently in the main cast of TBS comedy The Last O.G., created by Jordan Peele (Get Out). He was also in Coming 2 America, the sequel for the acclaimed Eddie Murphy comedy, and 2017’s Fist Fight. Morgan joined the cast of Triplets, the sequel to the 80s comedy Twins starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito.

Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer)

The happiest page in the world loves his job at NBC and thinks he’s exactly where he’s supposed to be. Kenneth is equal parts kind, naïve and weird. He was raised in a conservative family in Georgia to parents who were “technically related”. Kenneth’s devotion to NBC is unparalleled, and he goes to extreme lengths to protect the network legacy, even though people around him don’t think he’s worth much ($7, according to Jack Donaghy).

Where is Jack McBrayer now?

McBrayer has done a lot of voice work after 30 Rock, and was featured in the voice cast of shows like Bob’s Burgers, Star Trek: Lower Decks, Our Cartoon President, Puppy Dog Pals, Amphibia, and Big Mouth. He was also in The Middle and the Emmy-winning Quibi series Mapleworth Murders.

Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski)

For years Jenna was the star of The Girlie Show, which got rebranded TGS with Tracy Jordan after ratings started taking a nosedive. Ever since then she lives in constant fear of being ostracized, but hides her insecurities behind tantrums, reckless decisions, inappropriate singing and starring in B-movies such as The Rural Juror.

Where is Jane Krakowski now?

Krakowski followed Tina Fey into Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, in which she played wealthy socialite Jacqueline White. After that, she starred in Apple TV+`s Dickinson, a fun and modern take on the Emily Dickinson story. She was also in Schmigadoon!, a musical miniseries also by AppleTV+.

Pete Hornberger (Scott Adsit)

Right-hand man to Liz Lemon, Pete is the producer of TGS who tries to save her showrunner from curveballs and put out fires, but isn’t taken very seriously by anyone. Pete lives in a frustrated marriage and has five kids, and is also not respected at home, so he spends most of his time on set having existential crises.

Where is Scott Adsit now?

After 30 Rock, Adsit guest-starred on several shows including Portlandia, The Goldbergs, Veep, American Dad!, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. But the role he took and ran with was Baymax, the robot nurse that was first featured in the Disney animated movie Big Hero 6. After the movie, Adsit voiced Baymax in a spin-off miniseries and in all three seasons of Big Hero 6: The Series.

Frank Rossitano (Judah Friedlander)

One of the writers of TGS is a guy with no manners who is always wearing a trucker hat with a funny sentence on it. Frank is the archetype of the troll: an older guy who lives with his mother, lives on junk food, spends his free time on Internet forums, and has a problem with women because he’s been rejected by all of them. However, he’s quick-witted and sometimes is able to come up with one-liners that can hit pretty close to home for some other characters.

Where is Judah Friedlander now?

After 30 Rock, Judah Friedlander was featured in two installments of one of the most talked-about film series of the 21st century: Sharknado. He was in Sharknado 2: The Second One and The Last Sharknado: It’s About Time. He was also in the voice cast of Bordertown and most recently in the comedy Can You Keep a Secret?.

