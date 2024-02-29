The Big Picture 30 Rock 's "Leap Day" episode creates traditions and a fictional movie, making the holiday episode memorable and entertaining.

The episode cleverly spins classic holiday themes from movies such as A Christmas Carol , into a story centered around Leap Day.

The show emphasizes making the most of the extra day, showcasing themes of giving and spending time with loved ones.

30 Rock has cemented itself as one of the great sitcoms of American television due to its sharp writing while playing on the tropes of traditional television. Loosely based on her experiences working for SNL, Tina Fey can parody the corporate nature of studios through experimental episodes, like live episodes and reality TV-style episodes. However, one of Fey’s landmark achievements from 30 Rock can be found in a holiday episode from Season 6, “Leap Day.”

Every four years, we’re given an extra day in February known as Leap Day, making the year a Leap Year. For many, Leap Day is just an extra day of work or a one-day buffer before rent is due. Observing Leap Day doesn’t amount to much. However, back in 2012, 30 Rock decided to give Leap Day the recognition it deserves by putting its spin on the classic formula of holiday specials. Directed by Steve Buscemi, this episode stands as one of a handful of Leap Day-themed episodes on TV, and among those, a true holiday classic.

‘30 Rock’s Attention to Its Own Leap Day Traditions Makes the Holiday Matter

For a day that’s hardly observed, 30 Rock creates its own traditions that stack up next to Christmas, Halloween, and St. Patrick’s Day. For instance, every holiday needs a legendary figure, and for the world of 30 Rock, it comes in the form of Leap Day William. Unlike Santa Claus who brings good children presents in their homes, Leap Day William rises from the Mariana Trench every four years to eat children’s tears in exchange for candy. Since he lives in the ocean, Leap Day William distinctly has gills and sharp pointed teeth.

The observation of Leap Day doesn’t end with the legend of Leap Day William. Since Leap Day William wears a blue suit with a yellow waistcoat, celebrating Leap Day means wearing blue and yellow. Similar to St. Patrick’s Day, which observes wearing green and pinching those not wearing green, if you’re found not wearing blue and yellow, you can expect to be poked in the eye and your hair pulled. Although, if you’re from Boston, they trade out poking eyes and pulling hair for stomping your feet and kicking you in the knees while reminding you that the New York Yankees suck. In addition to wearing blue and yellow and crying for candy, it’s customary to eat rhubarb... just be careful not to eat the green leaves!

The Fictional Leap Day Movie Starring Jim Carrey Is Just as Entertaining

If the attention to detail of the holiday wasn’t enough, 30 Rock takes the Leap Day holiday a leap further by creating a fictional Leap Day holiday movie. Like the all-day marathon of A Christmas Story every December 25th, USA Network in the 30 Rock world airs an all-day marathon of Leap Day William, a fictional movie starring Jim Carrey and Andie MacDowell which the audience gets snippets of throughout the episode. Leap Day William is a parody of The Santa Clause with nods to Liar Liar and Groundhog Day for good measure.

Trading out Tim Allen for Jim Carrey, the fictional movie is about Dave Williams, an uptight lawyer who has a freak accident and becomes the real Leap Day William. After his accident, Dave starts sporting gills on his neck and a white mustache on his face. He tries to keep it from his family. While contemplating jumping off a cliff back into the trench, he calls his wife (MacDowell) and she encourages him to do whatever he’s thinking because nothing counts on Leap Day. In the end, Dave saves the holiday, learns to reconnect with his son, and wins his big case as he sheds off his Leap Day William apparel down the sidewalk during the big climax. The fictional Leap Day William movie pulls off the same themes you’d find in most Christmas movies, while giving you just enough to imagine what a full-version of this movie could be.

‘30 Rock’s Leap Day Episode Includes ‘A Christmas Carol’ Storyline

Outside its specific traditions and movies, what makes “Leap Day” stand out as a holiday episode is how it takes homage to Christmas classics and spin it for Leap Day. For instance, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) is the closest person 30 Rock has to Ebenezer Scrooge. Instead of spending the extra day with his daughter, Liddy, Jack tries to use the extra day to make a profit. Naturally, he goes through his own version of A Christmas Carol with the help of the Spirit of Leap Day, in the form of Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer).

After chewing on some poisonous rhubarb leaves, Jack visits his Leap Day past, present, and future in a trippy dream. In his past, he revisits a memory where his mother Colleen, the younger version played by Nicol Paone, tricks him into believing they weren’t going to the Leap Day parade. It turns out to be a sweet ploy for him to cry to throw candy his way, a memory Jack had long forgotten. Then in the present, he sees Liddy’s nanny, Sherry (Adriane Lenox), give the news to his daughter that he won’t be coming home. While Jack initially believes this is a good lesson for her to learn, the Spirit of Leap Day future reveals it has a lasting impact on her. In a future Leap Day, Liddy has “experimented with liberalism” and is found willingly helping build houses for Habitat for Humanity. The capitalist in Jack freaks out and demands to see his daughter, which wakes him up from his Christmas Carol vision.

Just like in the Dickens tale, Jack has a change of heart. He leaves his office to spend the rest of his day with his daughter. He has Kenneth buy a rhubarb as big as the NBC page himself. Jack wishes a “Happy Leap Day” to everyone he sees on his way back home, as Leap Day carolers sing a Leap Day version of “Here Comes Santa Claus.” In the words of Kenneth, it is truly a Leap Day miracle!

The Leap Day Episode of ‘30 Rock’ Reminds Us to Make the Most of the Extra Day

It’s not just Jack Donaghy that experiences their own “Leap Day” magic. Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan) attempts to spend a $50,000 gift card for Benihana one day before it expires. Disheartened that he and the TGS staff can’t use the gift card on their own, Tracy laments that they’ve lost the true meaning of Leap Day. After running into a mysterious man (John Cullum) who could be the real Leap Day William, he’s inspired to use the rest of the gift card to feed the homeless at a local soup kitchen. While Leap Day is highlighted as a day to do something you don’t normally do, Tracy’s storyline highlights the spirit of giving that’s also present in many Christmas movies and specials.

Meanwhile, Liz Lemon and Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) attempt to seduce Liz’s college schoolmate when it’s revealed he’s now a billionaire and has harbored a crush on Liz for years. Thad (Steve Little) propositions Liz $20 million for her to sleep with him, so he can finally lose his virginity. Even though her boyfriend Criss (James Marsden) unknowingly agrees to her doing this, she comes up short after a hoard of supermodels and gold diggers find Thadd and steer him away from Liz. Instead of chastising Liz for attempting to go through with her Indecent Proposal, Criss is understanding, even saying if he was given the same offer he would’ve slept with Thad. Liz ends her first observed Leap Day walking down the street with her supportive boyfriend.

On paper, a holiday-themed episode around Leap Day shouldn’t work. There’s just not enough to turn it into something meaningful. Yet, the writers of 30 Rock have created an episode that has stood the test of time as a beloved episode of TV that’s revisited every four years. The attention to detail in creating their own Leap Day lore while sending up classic holiday tropes has allowed Leap Day to live beyond the confines of the Emmy-winning series. Plus, it’s an earnest reminder to take advantage of the extra day, whether it’s spending it with your loved ones or doing something you wouldn’t normally do. It’s Leap Day – real life is for March!

