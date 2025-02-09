As the central character of 30 Rock, Liz Lemon (Tina Fey) often found herself unlucky in love. Working as the head writer of the fictional comedy show TGS with Tracy Jordan, Liz would manage to squeeze a love life in between show-related emergencies, but the end result was usually a disaster.

Liz’s dysfunctional love life contributed to 30 Rock being one of the very best of the 2000s, but that didn’t mean viewers weren’t rooting for Liz to find her better half. With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, it’s time to take a look back at the great loves of Liz’s life that didn’t involve food.

10 Wesley Snipes

Played by Michael Sheen

If a man can be a love interest without there being any physical or emotional attraction present, then Wesley Snipes (Michael Sheen) was indeed a love interest to Liz. The two met under the influence of anesthesia at the dentist's office, and that would be where their relationship peaked. While not in their right minds, Wesley and Liz saved one another's numbers as “Future Husband” and “Future Wife,” but when the anesthesia wore off, they were unable to find the same connection.

By the time Liz crossed paths with Wesley in season four, she had experienced enough bad relationships to think she had missed her opportunity at love. That’s why when, despite strongly disliking one another more and more each time they meet, she begrudgingly agrees to marry Wesley and become “settling sweethearts.” It’s safe to assume she would have broken off the engagement before then, but marrying a man she couldn’t tolerate would have been a disaster.

9 Astronaut Mike Dexter

Played by John Anderson

The object of Liz’s fantasies, Astronaut Mike Dexter (John Anderson), had a stable job that would require him to be in space, allowing her the freedom to work on her career. Mike represented all the qualities Liz thought she’d want in a man, which seemed limited to being a man and not always on planet Earth. Liz’s fantasy man became a consistently funny recurring joke on 30 Rock, cleverly indicating she wanted love in her life, but at a manageable level.

While he was never a recurring character due to not existing, Mike makes an appearance in Liz’s fantasy in the season four episode, “Dealbreakers Talk Show No. 0001.” The orange-suited ideal man thanks a blonde wigged Liz for the kisses and hopes she appreciates his genuine interest in the TV dance competition they watched. While Astronaut Mike Dexter was never a real person, it would be the most successful relationship Liz was in before finding her husband.

8 Stewart LaGrange

Played by Peter Dinklage

In the midst of a mood self-described as ‘baby-crazy,” Liz’s desire to have a child leads her to pat a random boy’s head on the streets of New York. The boy turns out to be an adult named Stewart LaGrange (Peter Dinklage), much to the shock of Liz. She plays it off as an aggressive dating move, but the truth eventually comes out when Liz acts more maternal than romantic on their date.

The Game of Thrones actor only appeared in one episode of 30 Rock, but he had enough time to spar with Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin) before moving on. The brief romance died before it started, as Liz consistently mixed up children for Stewart, who knew when to cut his losses. It wasn’t a relationship that Liz had a real investment in, and more the result of a guilty conscience she wanted cleansed, but Stewart was a cut above Liz’s gallery of man-children.

7 Gavin Volure

Played by Steve Martin

Liz assumes she hit the jackpot when she meets Jack’s cultured and charming friend, Gavin Volure (Steve Martin). Gavin and Liz immediately hit it off, giving the TGS writer a nice self-esteem boost from a man of his stature being interested in her. Gavin is also a bit of a homebody, which works well with Liz’s lifestyle of wearing sweatpants the moment she’s off work.

That’s why it’s such a disappointment for Liz when Gavin turns out to be on house arrest for tax fraud and arson – not necessarily in that order. The development blindsided Liz, who had let her guard down around Gavin because of his perceived relationship and stamp of approval from Jack. Liz may not have found love, but Martin received a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his work in the episode.

6 Conan O’Brien

Played by Conan O’Brien

Most of Liz’s relationship disasters the audience gets to witness, but her romantic past with funnyman Conan O’Brien is only hinted at in 30 Rock. Conan and Liz seem like an ideal match, with both being brainy comedy types, but it’s inferred to be from years before 30 Rock begins. The only facts longtime fans know are that they dated for a year and they planned on losing their virginities to one another before Conan ended things.

When the two come face to face in the all-time classic episode “Tracy Does Conan,” their tension is palpable. It’s never explained what Liz did to sour Conan on their time together, but it couldn’t have been worse than attacking him as a stabbing robot (Maybe he caught her watching Jay Leno). The relationship only gets a few lines in the entirety of 30 Rock, but it’s guaranteed to be the funniest courtship audiences never get to see.

5 Dr. Drew Baird

Played by Jon Hamm

When Liz meets her impossibly handsome neighbor Drew (Jon Hamm), she is certain he is the perfect man. By reading his mail, which is not an ideal start to any relationship, she determines they have the same interests. She learns he’s a pediatrician, and this bears repeating; she finds him very handsome. While her initial schemes to win Drew over implode, the two begin to date on Valentine’s Day in a comedy of errors that is befitting of Liz’s track record with romance.

Eventually, Liz notices Drew is bad at… almost everything he attempts, which is a byproduct of his being so handsome. Because he exists in a handsome bubble, no one has the nerve to correct him or even teach him the proper way to the Heimlich maneuver, which is important for a doctor to know. Even though Drew is kind and loyal to Liz, she realizes she needs someone with more substance, and she has to say farewell to the man who is so very handsome, but so, so stupid.

4 Dennis Duffy

Played by Dean Winters

Dennis Duffy (Dean Winters) may be terrible for Liz, but he’s wonderful for 30 Rock fans when he appears as a human wrecking ball to Liz’s life. Of all Liz’s old flames, Dennis is the one that keeps popping back up like a boomerang from hell, usually with a scheme in mind. The often sleazy beeper czar of New York is the first boyfriend audiences are introduced to, with his presence serving as an embodiment of Liz shortchanging her own personal happiness.

At some core level, whether it’s because of the time they’ve spent together or his natural abilities as a con man, Dennis understands what makes Liz tick. Their familiar bond and polar opposite personalities make appearances from Dennis entertaining, even if they push the TGS writer one step further to a migraine. Eventually, Dennis would meet a woman he would go on to marry, but that doesn’t stop him from shaking up Liz’s life every now and then when the mood strikes.

3 Carol Burnett

Played by Matt Damon

He may not be an astronaut, but Carol Burnett’s (Matt Damon) job as a commercial airline pilot is close enough. Liz meets Carol when doing a favor for her despised fiance, Wesley, and he immediately wins her over by praising TGS, proving someone is actually watching the show. Carol and Liz bond over shared annoyances of life, and his frequent stretches of absence due to his job give Liz the ability to live her life with the freedom she prefers. Unlike many of her high-profile boyfriends, the Oscar-winning actor would make multiple appearances on the show.

When the two find themselves trapped together for hours on a tarmac-bound plane their argument hits a heated point that they know they can’t come back from, and so peacefully they part ways. While Carol, on paper, seemed like a good match for Liz, the comfort of their similarities would also be their downfall. Liz needs someone to challenge her beliefs, not reinforce them, and her perfect match would do just that.

2 Floyd DeBarber

Played by Jason Sudeikis