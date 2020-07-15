Here’s How to Watch the ‘30 Rock’ Reunion Episode (It’s Not as Easy as You Think)

The 30 Rock reunion special is finally happening this Thursday July 16th, and as with virtually every piece of content in the streaming era, it’s not quite as easy as turning on the TV. Actually, technically it is, but there are a few different ways you can check it out in case you’re not able to watch it live.

The hour-long commercial free event will air July 16th on NBC at 8/7c, unless of course you’re in an area where the local NBC affiliate network is refusing to air the special. (Yes, that’s a thing that is happening.) After it airs, it will be rebroadcast on USA Network, Bravo, E!, Oxygen, SYFY, and CNBC Friday July 17th at 9/8c. At that time, it will also be available to stream on Peacock, NBCUniversal’s new streaming service that launched nationwide earlier today. Incidentally, all 7 seasons of 30 Rock are currently available to stream on Peacock as well.

To clarify, the special won’t be like a standard episode of 30 Rock. It’s essentially NBCUniversal’s annual media upfront presentation, in which the studio shows off its roster for the upcoming television season. They’re traditionally used to lure advertisers and gain media coverage, and generally aren’t meant to be pieces of entertainment in and of themselves. The 30 Rock special is essentially that, except delivered in-character by the cast. It’s a cute idea, but it’s still basically just a glorified commercial for NBC. So, make sure to have your expectations seriously tempered when you tune in to watch it. For more reunion goodness, check out our interview with James Roday and Dulé Hill about their new movie Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.