The ‘30 Rock’ Reunion Won’t Even Air on Most NBC Affiliates

If you’re excited about the 30 Rock reunion special coming this week, you may want to check your local listings. NBC announced last month that the 30 Rock cast would be reuniting to reprise their characters in a special tied to NBC’s upfront presentation, which would then air on NBC instead of just going out to journalists like most upfront presentations do. And that’s still true – the 30 Rock reunion special will air on NBC this Thursday, July 16th. But only in some parts of the country.

The folks over at Vulture learned that many major media conglomerates have opted not to air the 30 Rock reunion special on their networks this Thursday. This includes Gray Television, Hearst, Nextstar, Tegna and Sinclari Broadcast Group, which combined bring NBC to the majority of the country.

So why won’t they carry the 30 Rock reunion? Well, they’re a bit upset that this “reunion special” is actually being used to act as a big commercial for NBCUniversal’s new streaming service Peacock, which launches Wednesday and poses a threat to traditional cable television. Namely, the affiliates aren’t too keen on Peacock’s new deal that will see new episodes of NBC shows available to watch on the streaming service the next day after they air. Going further, new episodes of Late Night with Seth Meyers and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon will be available early, at 8:00pm ET, on Peacock for the first time ever. This, of course, draws more eyeballs away from traditional television where these affiliates rely on advertisers to survive.

But if the 30 Rock reunion special isn’t airing in your area, it’ll still be able to stream on NBC.com, NBCU cable networks like USA and E!, on demand, and of course on Peacock starting this Friday. Would you look at that?

The 30 Rock special will star Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, and Jack McBrayer and was written by 30 Rock showrunners Fey and Robert Carlock.