‘30 Rock: A One Time Special’ Trailer Reunites the Cast and Debuts the iPhone 40

The only thing we know for sure right now, other than “never go with a hippie to a second location”, is that we’re all in dire need of a few laughs. Luckily, NBC just dropped the trailer for 30 Rock: A One Time Special, which sees Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, Jane Krakowski, Jack McBrayer reprising their roles for the upcoming one-night reunion.

The trailer is brief, but it already looks like more of a show than the Parks & Rec reunion, which was sweet, delightful, hilarious, and so obviously filmed in quarantine it almost made me feel worse about the world. This 30 Rock special has a scene on location! On a street! Remember streets?!

30 Rock: A One Time Special is taking place mostly to draw eyes to NBC’s upfront, which would usually preview new programming with an in-person event in a reality where we’re not all trapped in our homes. It makes sense to use such a popular NBC standard. Created by Fey, 30 Rock ran for seven seasons on the network, chronicling the behind-the-scenes antics of a Saturday Night Live-esque sketch comedy show and its head writer, Liz Lemon (Fey). If you’ve never seen it, the show’s entire vibe can be summed up by Tracy Jordan (Morgan) remembering the time in his childhood when a “pack of wild dogs took over and successfully ran a Wendy’s“, my favorite quote in…TV history?

Check out the trailer below. 30 Rock: A One Time Special airs Thursday, July 16 on NBC, and will be available to stream the next day, July 17, on Peacock. For even more 30 Rock, here’s why it’s one of the 60 best shows you can stream on Hulu right now.