If you like your muscles in stunning 4K high-definition, then gird your loins. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced today that Zack Snyder’s 2007 film 300 is coming to 4K later this year for the first time ever. The visually stunning graphic novel adaptation fictionalizes the battle between 300 Spartans and the massive Persian army at the ancient Battle of Thermopylae. Upon its initial release, the film was praised for its highly stylized visuals and Snyder’s use of green screen backgrounds in place of filming on location – it stood in stark contrast to something like Troy or Gladiator.
300 will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital on October 6th, with the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray disc also featuring a Dolby Atmos soundtrack remixed specifically for the home theater environment. And while the Blu-ray won’t contain and new bonus features, it does contain previously released ones including a commentary by Snyder, co-writer Kurt Johnstad and director Larry Fong, featurettes delving into the “fact vs. fiction” aspects of the movie, the original test footage of the film, a bevy of “webisodes” about the movie, and deleted scenes with an introduction by Snyder.
Whatever you think of Zack Snyder’s films, it’s hard to deny he’s a brilliant visual stylist, and 300 was groundbreaking in a number of ways. Many imitators followed, and the slow-motion action would be copied ad nauseam, but all – including the sequel 300: Rise of an Empire – paled in comparison to the original.