Anyone who’s seen 300 has to admit that it was a visual spectacle of CGI, super slow-motion fight sequences, and that signature Zack Snyder-esque gore. But beyond that, it was a blood-pumping exploration of one of history’s most iconic military stands. With Gerard Butler’s King Leonidas at the forefront, 300 didn’t just thrust viewers into 480 BC Sparta, it equally showcased some of the most envious sets of abs seen onscreen to date. But beneath all the comic-book style aesthetics and memorable battle cries is a true story grounded in Ancient Spartan and Greek history as a whole.

In the film, Leonidas’ David-versus-Goliath-type face-off against Xerxes' (Rodrigo Santoro) mighty Persian army was played off as pure defiance and pride in one’s nation. However, there was a little more behind his actions than a strong sense of nationalism. His decision to march into battle with just 300 men was linked to Spartan laws, religious practices, and a political landscape characterized by a tight rein on the military. At the end of the day, 300 may have cranked up the visuals for effect, but the true events are just as awe-inspiring from Leonidas inspiring leadership style to the strategic value of the Hot Gates.

The Spartan Traditions Behind Leonidas’ Choices in ‘300’

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

The Zack Snyder film doesn’t hesitate to portray Leonidas as the ultimate warrior King with his penchant for kicking messengers into pits and dropping intense one-liners. But behind the drama of it all, his decision to go up against the mighty Persian army with just 300 soldiers wasn’t rooted in unbridled bravery. In actuality, it was layered, complicated, and steeped in Spartan laws and traditions. When the call to war came, Sparta was right in the middle of celebrating the Carneia festival. The religious festival was so sacred that waging war during that period was off the table.

It’s safe to say that it would not be possible to march off with the entire Spartan force without rubbing the leadership — and the gods — the wrong way. However, sitting around doing nothing was not an option either. So, Leonidas picked the titular 300 and headed off to war, a solution that was technically against the rules, but skirted them just enough for him to get away with it. As such, this was not your run-of-the-mill act of defiance, he strategically made it so that he was upholding Spartan traditions while defending Greece. While the film made it so that Leonidas’ decisions were rooted in blood, sweat, and glory, the true events were simply a calculated risk.

‘300’ Didn’t Show The Allies Who Fought Alongside Sparta

Close

The overarching plot of 300 tells the story of the Spartan’s bravery and commitment to going out in a blaze of glory on the battlefield. The truth of the matter is that they weren’t technically braving it against the Persians on their own at Thermopylae. They had some help out there… a lot of help. In the actual Battle of Thermopylae, the Spartans were joined by a coalition of Greek city-states. More specifically, there were approximately 7000 Greek soldiers — most from Thebes and Thespiae — slumming it in the trenches alongside their Spartan brothers. The main question here is why would the movie hone in on the Spartan 300 and leave the others out of the picture? It’s a tactic as old as showbiz itself, telling the flashier story because that’s what ultimately fills cinema seats.

A story about a rag-tag band of warriors holding their own against a monumentally big bad is a lot easier to sell than the plain truth. Even more, the Spartans were pretty notorious for their athleticism, fierceness, and accompanying rock-hard abs. So, it just makes sense that they’d be at the forefront of a movie about epic heroism. That doesn’t mean that they didn’t play a leading role, they simply weren’t the only players with stakes in the game. The other Greek soldiers may not have had as many scenes, or any scenes for that matter, but they certainly helped hold the line at Thermopylae. At the end of the day, 300 undoubtedly gave us an unforgettable watch, even if it left a few history buffs pointing out the many, many holes in the story

300 King Leonidas of Sparta leads 300 of his best warriors to defend Greece against the massive invading Persian army led by King Xerxes. Outnumbered and facing insurmountable odds, the Spartans make their stand at the narrow pass of Thermopylae, using their superior tactics and fighting skills to hold off the Persians. Release Date March 9, 2007 Director Zack Snyder Cast Gerard Butler , Lena Headey , David Wenham , Dominic West Main Genre Action Runtime 117 minutes Writers Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Michael B. Gordon Expand

300 is currently available to stream on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX