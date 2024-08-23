The film which catapulted Zack Snyder into stardom as a director just got a major streaming update for September. 300, the 2006 period piece epic starring Gerard Butler, Lena Headey, David Wenham, and Dominic West, will officially begin streaming on Netflix starting September 1. The sword and sandal film tells the story of the 300 Spartan soldiers who fought under King Leonidas (Butler) at Thermopylae against King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his gargantuan Persian army. 300 joins several other exciting films set to premiere on Netflix at the start of the month such as 3:10 to Yuma, the western remake starring Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. In addition to Butler, Headey, Wenham, and West, 300 also stars Michael Fassbender, Tom Wisdom, and Andrew Pleavin. The film currently sits at a 61% score from critics and an 89% rating from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

300 was Snyder's second directorial outing behind Dawn of the Dead, the 2004 zombie horror film starring Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames, and Ty Burrell. It was an immediate hit when it premiered in theaters in 2006, grossing $210 million domestically and $245 million overseas for a worldwide total of more than $456 million worldwide. It also did this on a reported budget of only $65 million, meaning the film came away with nearly $400 million in straight profit. It has also certainly earned more over the years since its premiere, as it has always been a desirable streaming grab for any of the major platforms. It will make yet another run on Netflix starting in September, where it is certain to join other projects like Logan Lucky (Daniel Craig, Adam Driver, Channing Tatum) in the top 10.

Zack Snyder Has His Eyes on a New Sci-Fi Franchise

While Snyder has left behind the world of 300 and even closed the chapter on his era of DC stories, he still has more things in the works with Netflix. He recently released two (technically four if you count the director's cuts) movies in the Rebel Moon franchise, A Child of Fire and The Scargiver, which were poorly received by both critics and audiences. The former sits at a 22% score fom critics and 56% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes, with the latter at even worse ratings of 17% and 47% from critics and audiences, respectively.

300 stars Gerard Butler and Michael Fassbender and was written by Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, and Michael B. Gordon and directed by Snyder. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch 300 on Netflix starting September 1.