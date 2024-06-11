The Big Picture Although 300: Rise of an Empire accurately portrays battle outcomes, it takes creative liberties with historical details.

The film diverges from historical accuracy in numbers, dramatizing events and figures for entertainment.

Xerxes' portrayal as a God-King and the fictionalization of Queen Artemisia are historical inaccuracies.

Following the stylized show of bravado in 300, Zack Snyder became a polarizing figure in the action film landscape, praised for his unique and bold visuals, but also critiqued for his sometimes gimmicky storytelling. Although it was met with a disparaging critical reception, 300 bolstered Snyder's career, eventually earning itself another installment whose timeline wraps itself around 300's. 300: Rise of an Empire begins with events that happen years before the Battle of Thermopylae in 300, then soldiers into a concordant timeline, and finally moves into sequel territory. Like 300, this second installment becomes a spectacle of Snyder's idiosyncratic cinematography and action sequences, but it also has deafening historical inaccuracies. While the outcomes of each of the represented battles of the Greco-Persian War (499 to 449 BCE) are accurate, nearly everything else is subjected to heavy-handed creative liberty. That being said, the film actually has some leeway in its fidelity to accuracy, as the history of the Greco-Persian Wars relies deeply on a singular historian's accounts, leaving the details slightly more open to interpretation than other points in history would be.

What Is the Timeline of '300: Rise of an Empire?'

Before the Greco-Persian War began, Ancient Greece was divided into numerous city-states that were separate and self-governed, holding their own values and cultures. These city-states often conflicted with one another, yet would also band together whenever a foreign force tried their hand at invasion. The most prominent states were Athens and Sparta, with Sparta being known for its fierce warriors, skilled in bloodthirsty combat, while Athens was notorious for its powerful naval force. As such, when the Persian army reached their shores, the two powerful Greek states united to fend off the invaders. 300: Rise of an Empire's timeline spans across three major conflicts during the Greco-Persian War: the Battle of Marathon (490 BCE), the Battle of Artemisium (480 BCE), and the Battle of Salamis (480BCE).

The Battle of Marathon occurred before the main events in both of the films, with the second installment's prologue depicting a few key moments of that battle. This primarily includes Xerxes (played by Rodrigo Santoro in the film) taking over the Persian throne and launching his relentless invasion of Ancient Greece. This leads to the events of both the films, as the Battle of Thermopylae and the Battle of Artemisium occurred concurrently, just on different fronts. As Spartan warriors bravely fought on the plains of Thermopylae, Athens used its impressive navy to fend off seaside attackers at a strategic bottleneck in the waterways. Both fronts were dependent on each other's determination and success, and as such the defense would only work if both remained standing. However, the Persian army also boasted a hefty fleet, and after the fall of Thermopylae was announced, the Athenian ships retreated.

Here is where the timelines of the two films diverge, as 300: Rise of an Empire carries us into the Battle of Salamis. After the retreat, the Athenian ships began setting up a defense at an even tighter bottleneck at Salamis. With more time to prepare their defenses, the Persian fleet was met by an even stronger force, eventually leading to their retreat. Though the film ends with this momentous victory, the real Greco-Persian Wars did not. Spurred by their victory, Ancient Greece decided to launch their own attacks for the next 50 years, with the war finally ending in 449 BCE.

Are the Battles in '300: Rise of an Empire' Accurate?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Much of the history behind the Greco-Persian Wars is derived from Ancient Greek historian Herodotus’ accounts in his work History, and it is still one of the leading sources in this field. Although there are points of reference in the works of Aeschylus, Plutarch, and Thucydides, our understanding of the wars is largely dependent on his sole account. There is archaeological evidence that supports some of Herodotus’ claims, such as the submerged sea walls at Salamis, which support the existence of the battle. However, it is in the details that history becomes blurred, as many of Herodotus' numbers seem largely exaggerated. This is exactly where 300: Rise of an Empire follows suit, as the film relays the outcomes of each battle accurately, in the sense of who wins and who loses, but the numbers and details are naturally dramatized (on top of Herodotus' seemingly dramatized numbers) for entertainment purposes.

These inaccuracies begin in the prologue, where the Battle of Marathon includes a faux critical moment. Like in the film, the Greek army did indeed see victory at the Battle of Marathon, but, Persian King Darius was not killed by a superhumanly well-placed arrow by Themistocles (played by Sullivan Stapleton in the film), and instead, fell ill and died shortly after the battle. As the film progresses, there are obviously larger-than-life fleets that engulf the horizon, particularly damning in the final battle at Salamis. The film portrays Sparta's last-minute aid in the naval conflict as the turning point of the battle, but this was not the case. It was the Greek's steady onslaught and geographical advantage that put enough pressure on Xerxes to force him to turn around. This is especially true since the close quarters allowed the Athenians to grapple and board the Persian ships, a tactic they were experts in. Additionally, Sparta also did not have a sizable fleet, with Herodotus' count being at 16, which is especially trifling, since he was usually generous with his numbers, often conflicting with the more reasonable ones touted by Aeschylus.

'300: Rise of an Empire' Does Not Portray Historical Figures Accurately

Close

Although the dramatization is forgivable, considering Herodotus had a penchant for it too, the deviations in accuracy around the historical figures is just plain absurd. The most egregious flaw clearly is Xerxes' transformation into a "God-King," a Western interpretation that even Herodotus never claimed, but may have contributed to. The term God-King refers to a king that embodies god, or a god-like presence, and Xerxes was simply a human king. However, it is worth noting that Herodotus was Greek and thus recounts these events from a Greek perspective, resulting in an intense villainization of the Persian ruler. This would have simply fueled the Western imagination, primarily impacting pop culture, including the graphic novels by Frank Miller that inspired these movies.

Another major historical figure that was nearly entirely fictionalized in 300: Rise of an Empire was Queen Artemisia (Eva Green). She is, according to Herodotus, a Greek queen who aligned herself with Xerxes during the war and also was the only woman who participated in the Battle of Salamis. However, she did not lead the entire Persian armada and instead only led a small fleet, but that doesn't mean she wasn't as ruthless, combat-intelligent, and war-minded as she was in the film. However, Miller did invent a fictional backstory of being held as a slave who was constantly sexually assaulted by Greek slavers to explain this wrath. Furthermore, there is also no evidence that she would ludicrously sleep with Themistocles, which once again becomes another dramatic narrative device to entertain. As such, while 300: Rise of an Empire conveys the bare bones of the history of the Greco-Persian War and its three prominent battles, it does so under a veil of bombastic drama and ridiculous historical deviations.

300: Rise of an Empire is available to stream now on Netflix in the U.S.

WATCH ON NETFLIX