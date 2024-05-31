The Big Picture Warner Bros. Television is developing a TV series based on 300, with Zack Snyder in talks to direct and produce.

The show will reportedly be a prequel to the movie, which focused on Spartans facing the Persian army.

No talent is officially attached to the project yet, but Deborah Snyder is also in talks to executive produce.

Ten years after the release of 300: Rise of an Empire, Variety reports that Warner Bros. Television is developing a television series based on 300, the epic story about a group of Spartans who round up the courage to face the Persian army. Since the project is still in early development, no details regarding the plot have been disclosed, except for the fact that the show will reportedly be a prequel to the first movie. No talent is officially attached to the new project, by Zack Snyder is in talks to direct and serve as an executive producer for the series. Deborah Snyder is also in talks to executive produce.

300 premiered in 2007, and the movie is centered around Leonidas (Gerard Butler) and his quest to defeat King Xerxes (Rodrigo Santoro) and his powerful Persian army. Known for its distinctive visual style and unforgettable lines, the movie went on to make more than $400 million and the worldwide box office, instantly becoming a major success in the early stages of Zack Snyder's career. 300 was based on the comic book series of the same name created by Frank Miller and Lynn Varley, which in turn was based on the film titled The 300 Spartans.

Zack Snyder After '300'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The story of how Leonidas and his army faced impossible odds against the Persians did wonders for Zack Snyder's career, who followed up on his own success with projects such as Legends of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga'Hoole. The filmmaker also had the opportunity to plant the seeds of the DC Extended Universe with stories such as Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and his version of Justice League, and more recently his Rebel Moon series for Netflix. Many years after he shared his vision of the Spartans with the world, Snyder might be getting ready to hop back into the conflict.

There is currently no release date for the 300 series. The original movie is streaming now on Hulu in the U.S.

300 Release Date March 9, 2007 Director Zack Snyder Cast Gerard Butler , Lena Headey , David Wenham , Dominic West Runtime 117 minutes Main Genre Action Writers Zack Snyder , Kurt Johnstad , Michael B. Gordon Expand

Watch on Hulu