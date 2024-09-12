Who doesn't love a good Western? It's not often that remakes are as good as, or perhaps even better, than the original, but James Mangold's take on 3:10 to Yuma fits the bill. Starring a powerhouse casting of Christian Bale and Russell Crowe, this Western adventure is one of a kind. If gunfights are your thing, there are plenty of those. If you prefer meaty character dramas, Mangold presents those here too. Of course, like some of the best Westerns, 3:10 to Yuma has plenty to say about the nature of violence, and no scene displays the brutality of the Old West better than the first-act robbery that kicks off the narrative. It's not the opening scene, but it might as well have been.

James Mangold's '3:10 to Yuma' Kicks Things off With Violence

Image via Lionsgate

After first opening with an intense barn burning scene, 3:10 to Yuma switches things up halfway through the first act when a Pinkerton-led stage is robbed mercilessly by Crowe's outlaw Ben Wade and his not-so-merry band of road agents. Though the Pinkerton agents have a machine gun on their side, mowing down a few members of Wade's notorious gang, it's the outlaws who win the day with their sheer numbers, relentless antics, and expert leadership. Wade watches from afar as his men dispatch death on the stage as bounty hunter Byron McElroy (the late Peter Fonda) fights back. At one point, McElroy fires on one of Wade's men riding up beside them, hitting a sack of gunpowder that blows the road agent and his steed sky-high. It's fabulous, and awfully brutal as far as Western action goes.

But even when the stage crashes and the action stops, Wade's men show no mercy. Ben Foster's Charlie Prince, in particular, walks along the wreckage and executes all those in his path, stealing prizes off their fresh corpses. It's dishonorable, deplorable, and is exactly what sets these outlaws apart from the usual brand. To make things even more frightening, Ben Wade even shoots and kills one of his own gunmen who is captured by a Pinkerton, all to teach a lesson to the rest of his outfit about making sure all threats are neutralized before attaining their prize. To praise this sequence as fantastic just doesn't do it enough justice. In every respect, this is the moment that 3:10 to Yuma really starts, and it's here that the stage is truly set for the rest of the picture.

Honor Is the Real Message of James Mangold's Western Remake

If there's one thing that sets 3:10 to Yuma apart from many modern takes on the Western, it's the film's clear stance on the concept of honor. Even in this scene, which showcases some of the film's most violent acts, Ben Wade still shows himself an honorable man. He refuses to kill McElroy because he knows the bounty hunter will want a chance to regain his own honor against the outlaw. Similarly, though he takes Dan Evans' (Bale) horses and uses his cattle in the robbery, he refuses to harm Evans or his sons, and hitches up his horses down the road without lifting any objects from their saddles. As far as Evans is concerned, he too is an honorable man, even if his son William (Logan Lerman) doesn't quite understand his choices.

Though this scene especially highlights the depravity of mostly dishonorable goons, it's men like Wade and Evans who elevate the material to something higher. Perhaps the most famous moment from 3:10 to Yuma is the ending (especially given Wade's turn to Evans' side), but not even that intense shootout would have been possible without the brutal first-act robbery that shows us for certain how dangerous this outfit is. Here, the pair are at odds morally, with the stark contrast fixing them up to be sworn enemies. This is why their eventual "friendship" by the end of the picture is so shocking, and why it's ultimately so powerful. Sure, the ending of 3:10 to Yuma is what makes it, but it's this first kick that sets Wade and Evans on this path, sending them to their respective destinies.

3:10 to Yuma is available to watch on Netflix in the U.S.

