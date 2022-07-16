Grab your cowboy hats and get ready to head to the Old West, as Lionsgate is releasing James Mangold's 3:10 to Yuma in additional formats. On September 6, viewers can bring home the western on 4K Ultra HD™ + Blu-ray™ + Digital SteelBook®. The collection retails at $27.99 and includes a plethora of bonus features including a commentary, deleted scenes, and several featurettes.

A remake of the classic 1957 western, 3:10 to Yuma follows Dan Evans (Christian Bale), a small-time rancher whose family has hit some difficulties regarding their land. Meanwhile, an outlaw named Ben Wade (Russell Crowe) and his gang are terrorizing the area. When Wade is captured, Evans finds himself in town as plans for Wade's transport are being made.

So, Evans volunteers to escort Wade to the "3:10 to a Yuma," a train that will bring Wade to trial. However, the journey proves more difficult as Wade's gang is hot on their trail and Evans faces a number of other obstacles along the way.

The movie initially released in 2007, and features a star-studded cast including Bale (The Dark Knight trilogy), Crowe (Gladiator), Ben Foster (Hell or High Water), Logan Lerman (Perks of Being a Wallflower), Peter Fonda (Easy Rider), Gretchen Mol (Boardwalk Empire), Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien), Vinessa Shaw (Hocus Pocus), and Dallas Roberts (Dallas Buyers Club). The screenplay was adapted from Elmore Leonard's short story by Halsted Welles, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas. It was directed by Mangold who would later reunite with Bale for the biopic Ford v Ferrari. Mangold is also known for directing The Wolverine, Logan, and directs the upcoming Indiana Jones 5.

The 4K Ultra HD™ and Blu-ray™ special features include:

Audio Commentary with Director James Mangold

"3:10 to Score" Featurette

"Sea to Shining Sea" Documentary

"A Conversation with Elmore Leonard" Featurette

"The Guns of Yuma" Featurette

Historical Timeline of the West (Blu-ray™ only)

Inside Yuma: An Exclusive Blu-ray™ Disc Interactive Experience

"Destination Yuma" Making-Of Featurette

"An Epic Explored" Featurette

"Outlaws, Gangs, and Posses" Documentary

Deleted Scenes

3:10 to Yuma was well-received after its release and earned a few notable award nominations. First, it was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture at the 2008 Screen Actors Guild awards. The movie also scored two Academy Award nominations for Best Original Score and Best Achievement in Sound Mixing.

3:10 to Yuma is currently available to stream on HBO Max.