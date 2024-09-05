One of the many films to premiere on Netflix at the start of September has found extraordinary success compared to its counterparts. 3:10 to Yuma, the western remake starring Christian Bale, Logan Lerman, and Dallas Roberts, jumped into the Netflix top 10 after premiering on the first and has been sitting comfortably in the #4 spot. The film follows a small-time rancher who agrees to help hold a captured outlaw awaiting trial in Yuma. An intense battle of wills follows as the outlaw tries to outsmart the rancher. In addition to Bale, Lerman, and Roberts, 3:10 to Yuma also stars Russell Crowe, Peter Fonda, and Vinessa Shaw, and currently sits at impressive, "certified fresh" scores of 89% from critics and 81% from general audiences on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes.

3:10 to Yuma was directed by James Mangold, the two-time Oscar nominee for his work on Logan and Ford v Ferrari. Mangold most recently helmed Harrison Ford's final outing as the legendary explorer Indiana Jones in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, and has also worked with other notable actors such as Hugh Jackman, Tom Cruise, and Joaquin Phoenix on other movies like The Wolverine, Knight and Day, and Walk the Line. Mangold has several upcoming projects in the works, including the Bob Dylan biopic starring Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown. Mangold is also one of those responsible for bringing Star Wars back to the big screen with his Dawn of the Jedi film, which will tell the story of the first Jedi to ever connect with The Force.

What Else Is in the Netflix Top 10?

The Glenn Close-led horror movie The Deliverance has been #1 on the Netflix top 10 movie chart for most of the week, with the original Sonic the Hedgehog movie also finding success in the top 10 after premiering earlier this month, benefiting from the recent Sonic 3 trailer drop, which showed the first look at Shadow the Hedgehog (Keanu Reeves). Other notable entries to the Netflix top 10 are Aloha (Bradley Cooper, Emma Stone), The Union (Mark Wahlberg, Halle Berry), and Incoming (Mason Thames, Ramon Reed). Dwayne Johnson's The Rundown has also secured a spot in the Netflix top 10.

3:10 to Yuma stars Christian Bale and Russell Crowe and was written by Halsted Welles, Michael Brandt, and Derek Haas, and directed by James Mangold.

