The Big Picture Studios are capitalizing on older moviegoers' nostalgia by rebooting/remaking older movies that were proven moneymakers.

The Western genre is rebooted less frequently compared to superhero films and sci-fi, but movies like 3:10 to Yuma have found success with modern audiences.

Russell Crowe's portrayal of Ben Wade in 3:10 to Yuma stands out as an effective Western villain due to his complex character development and eventual redemption.

By this point, if you're still surprised to see a reboot/remake of an older movie released, then you really haven't been paying attention to the Hollywood landscape. Studios are surely keen to look back to see what once worked in order to take advantage of older moviegoers' thirst for the good old days, with new viewers almost guaranteed to enjoy a storyline that is a proven moneymaker. One of these well-done remakes has to be the 2007 clone, 3:10 to Yuma and the best villain in a Western remake came from this movie with Russell Crowe's portrayal of the evil Ben Wade.

Based on what's been filling the seats in theaters, the reboot market often skews more toward superhero films and sci-fi, with the occasional horror copycat popping up as well. The classic Western is one specific movie genre that gets the reboot treatment less often. Sure, we've seen a few here and there, including Unforgiven, True Grit, and The Magnificent Seven, but there isn't much to add to that list. Each brought a star-studded cast with it and even raked in a few golden statues as well. 3:10 to Yuma, directed by James Mangold, provides a new take on the classic and resonated with modern-day audiences as it touched upon the genre's most coveted talking points of justice, villainy, and the new-frontier spirit of progression.

How Does the '3:10 to Yuma' Remake Differ From the Original Movie?

Of course, when it comes to a remake, there has to be an original. The original 3:10 to Yuma was released back in 1957, directed by Delmer Daves. Starring Glenn Ford and Van Heflin, the classic Western garnered an excellent audience reaction thanks to its captivating storyline, compelling characters, suspense, and memorable shootouts. In fact, the original 3:10 to Yuma had such a positive audience reaction that it found itself as one of the most influential Western genre films of its time. Critics praised the actors and filmmakers, feeling the movie brought complex characters (which were surely unique at the time), allowing audiences to wonder whose alliance lay with whom. Like the remake, the 1957 version of the movie locked onto audiences' thirst for action mixed with courage and sacrifice in front of the backdrop of the Old West. That's why, when it came to retelling the tale, 3:10 to Yuma was a solid choice.

Back in 2007 when the remake of the movie 3:10 to Yuma was released, there were surely plenty of moviegoers who had no idea that it was taken from an original film from the '50s. Whether they knew it or not, the James Mangold-directed Western had a modern take injected into this iconic tale of dedication and survival on the frontier. Whether they knew it was a remake or not, audiences' reactions were overwhelmingly positive, thanks to the edge-of-your-seat action sequences, brilliant story, and unique character development/journeys. Of course, it did not hurt to have a couple of megastars as the two lead roles.

Without a doubt, the major pull that brought audiences to theaters when 3:10 to Yuma was released in 2007, were stars Christian Bale and Russell Crowe. Leading up to this film, Bale had drawn plenty of eyeballs thanks to his successes with the new Batman reboot and hits like Rescue Dawn and The Prestige. Russell Crowe, on the other hand, was peaking at this point, scooping up fans with Cinderella Man, Master and Commander, and A Beautiful Mind. Those two draws alone surely had the studio as confident as can be. And rightly so.

Why Is Russell Crowe's Bed Wade an Effective Western Villain?

3:10 to Yuma follows family-man/rancher, Dan Evans (Bale). Dan is buried under a pile of debts, and he's about to lose his farm. His two sons help him as best they can, especially his eldest, William (Logan Lerman). Dan hopes a miracle is revealed to save his ranch and family, and that comes in the form of an outlaw. But what makes Russell Crowe's Ben Wade the best Villain in a Western remake? It's all about the change in this character that spans the length of the film. You see, Ben has recently robbed a stagecoach with the help of his gang, which is owned by the famous Pinkerton family. Thanks to Dan's assistance, lawmen hired by the Pinkertons track down, capture Ben, and plan on bringing him to the executioner's rope. Needing an extra man to make sure Ben gets to the train to Yuma (you guessed it, which leaves at 3:10, daily), Dan is hired as an extra gun to keep watch on the clever criminal.

It isn't long for audiences to find a certain affection for Ben's rebellious nature. Right off the bat, his character is portrayed as slick, charming, and can brilliantly talk his way out of certain situations. However, this time, he can't talk his way out of being captured and set to board a train to meet his fate. Viewers are privy to the fact that Ben knows that not only his gang will never let that happen, but he also assesses each member of the group taking him to justice, clearly looking for cracks and weaknesses. As the movie goes on, Ben is surely a likable villain, but what makes him rise above the rest is how he begins to change as he gets to know Dan more and more.

How Does Dan and Ben's Relationship Evolve Throughout '3:10 to Yuma'?

At first, it's pretty apparent that Dan doesn't care what happens to Ben; all he cares about is his family and setting them up with a successful ranch to knock down their debt and no longer worry about money. Dan's son has accompanied him, which makes the tension a little bit more elevated, and possibly is the reason Ben finds an unexpected affection for the Evans clan. This is about the time when the character of Ben Wade rises above the rest, especially among the few remakes that have happened in the Western genre.

It's about the halfway point of the film when it's clear that Ben admires Dan and his determination to do anything possible to make sure his family is secure and safe. Although one thing is apparent, Ben and Dan will never see eye to eye when it comes to loyalty to the law; there is still a unique mutual admiration for each other. In contrast, Ben has no problem murdering a couple of the other captors who only see him as a dangerous target, but Dan, he recognizes part of himself in this noble rancher.

'3:10 to Yuma's Climax Is Where Ben Wade's Complexity Really Shines

The moments leading up to the climactic ending of the film, when the authority team is finally getting Ben on a 3:10 train to Yuma, is when the villainous character fully changes from when we are first introduced to him. With Dan at his side and seemingly trapped by Ben's gang, the outlaw turns the tables and fights off his own gang to help Dan achieve his goal. Ben sacrifices all he's done throughout his antiestablishment-career to make sure Dan completes his mission to see his family financially secure. And although Dan ends up perishing in the attempt, he still manages to get Ben to the train, showing his son William how honorable and noble his father really was.

When picking out who is the best villain in a remake of a Western, it's easy to choose the most ruthless or unmerciful. But the character of Ben Wade in 3:10 to Yuma rises above those certain bad guys due to his character's emotional journey over the course of the film. When you take a look at other Western bad guys, it is almost impossible to find another one who is as or more complex than Crowe's character. Ben Wade started off as a criminal, and although he ended up on a train heading to his imminent execution, he redeemed himself in the best way possible.