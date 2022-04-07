Netflix just dropped the official trailer for 365 Days: This Day, the upcoming sequel to 2020's steamy erotic drama 365 Days. The original film was in the vein of Fifty Shades of Grey, telling the story of a young woman named Laura (Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is imprisoned by a Sicilian gangster named Massimo (Michele Morrone) for 365 days, with his intention being for her to fall in love with him. The second film will follow Laura and Massimo as they attempt a real relationship while having to deal with Massimo's family loyalty and a mysterious and handsome man who comes into Laura's life. Sieklucka and Morrone reprise their respective roles in this sequel.

The trailer opens with an interesting role reversal, with Laura telling Massimo she will do whatever she wants to do to him instead of the other way around. We see the duo getting married, and Laura getting fed up with a life led under the close watch of a gangster and his henchman. Laura soon starts to become close with a man who works for Massimo, which seems to be the start of a complicated love triangle of sorts. As the trailer continues, audiences are shown many steamy and suspenseful images.

365 Days: This Day is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, who also helmed the first movie. The script is penned by Mandes, Mojca Tirs, and Blanka Lipińska. Mandes also serves as a producer on the film alongside Ewa Lewandowska and Maciej Kawulski. In addition to Sieklucka and Morrone, 365 Days: This Day stars Magdalena Lamparska and Simone Susinna. It has been reported that this upcoming film is the second part of a trilogy and that it was shot back-to-back with the third film. 365 Days is based on the Polish novel 365 Dni by Blanka Lipińska.

The original 365 Days premiered on Netflix back in June 2020 and was the most-watched program for one of the longest periods of time for any item on the popular streamer. 365 Days was also one of the most-watched programs globally, spanning multiple continents. While extremely popular, the film received backlash from audiences and critics alike for its portrayal of sexual violence and distasteful depiction of the Mafia. 365 Days currently holds a rare 0 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

365 Days: This Day will drop on Netflix on April 27. Check out the official trailer and logline for the film below:

"Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost."

