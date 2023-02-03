One of the earliest examples of an incredibly lucrative 3D movie was not a James Cameron directorial effort but rather 1953's House of Wax. This massive box office hit ensured that crowd-pleasing horror fare and 3D technology would be forever intertwined. Unsurprisingly, the digital 3D revolution of the late 2000s inspired a string of 3D horror films, namely My Bloody Valentine 3D, Saw 3D, and the fourth and fifth Final Destination movies. With Avatar: The Way of Water becoming the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time, while being projected in 3D, it looks like the third dimension has received a fresh lease on life. But will this return to Pandora inspire a brand-new wave of interest in 3D horror movies?

Digital 3D Bred New Life Into 2000s' Horror

Digital 3D came along just at the right moment in the 2000s to give the horror genre a shot in the arm at the box office. It’s hard to remember now in a world where horror films regularly score massive grosses, but the 2000s were a bit of a dark age for American horror. Remakes had dominated the landscape with derivative cashgrabs while the ubiquity of torture horror had given the genre a bad name. In 2007, exempting I Am Legend (which was marketed much more like an action title than a horror movie), no horror movie exceeded $71 million at the domestic box office. 2006 wasn’t much better, with no horror title going above $80 million in North America.

Digital 3D didn’t suddenly make every horror movie in the late 2000s and early 2010s as big as Get Out, but it did lend new life to brand names like Final Destination and My Bloody Valentine. More importantly, producers were so desperate to get the genre out of a box office rut that they were willing to try anything to boost audience appeal for scary movies, including releasing live-action adult-skewing movies in digital 3D before Avatar. Plus, the kind of horror movies dominating the landscape in the 2000s was surface-level remakes. Adding 3D to these titles wasn’t going to suddenly cheapen them or make them feel exploitative. You’re already remaking Fright Night, so why not go all the way by throwing in digital 3D to the mix?

Could Digital 3D Work in the Current Horror Landscape?

Cut to the modern world and horror movies are doing gangbusters at the box office. Original titles like Smile and M3gan are crushing it and studios turn to this genre as one of the few sources of reliable revenue in a fractured pop culture landscape. The question now, though, is will digital 3D be injected into this new status quo for frightening features. There are appealing aspects to this concept. For one thing, there’s been a decade of technological innovation since that dreadful digital 3D conversion on Clash of the Titans. Certainly, now we have the power to convert 2D films into digital 3D without making them look like an eyesore. Such theoretical steps forward could make the idea of converting various 2023 horror films into 3D extra appetizing for studio executives.

More importantly, though, we’re in a golden age of auteurs working in horror cinema. The likes of Jennifer Kent, Jordan Peele, Ari Aster, and so many others have developed such distinctive visual landscapes for their chilling visions. Peele expanded those landscapes to include 70mm IMAX cameras with Nope…who is to say these filmmakers also couldn’t include digital 3D into their filmmaking process? If their projects were built from the ground up to be projected and filmed in the format, we could get some incredible new takes on how digital 3D technology is incorporated into movies. Rather than just have people throw pickaxes at the camera like in older 3D horror fare, folks like Kent or Aster could use digital 3D to accentuate an unparalleled sense of unease in the viewer.

What Are the Challenges of Using Digital 3D?

While there are some intriguing notions about what modern 3D horror movies could look like, it’s also incredibly doubtful that 3D horror is about to make a big comeback. The biggest problem this trend would face is that the appeal of modern horror is just how cheap these titles are to make. Now, horror has always been low-budget terrain, it’s why so many first-time filmmakers embrace the genre. But in the modern world of filmmaking, low-budget horror has gone from being an inevitable byproduct of making your directorial debut to being how entire production companies operate. Blumhouse especially makes a killing each year by spending just pennies on its various titles.

Adding digital 3D to these titles would just make them more expensive and cut down on how wildly profitable the next sleeper hit like The Black Phone would be. Plus, horror has worked so well as counterprogramming against a wave of big blockbusters in recent years (just look at M3gan thriving against Avatar: The Way of Water) because the genre isn't full of bells and whistles like 3D or premium-screen formats. They’ve been thriving as low-key alternatives to massive projects like Dune or various Marvel Cinematic Universe movies. Throwing digital 3D into the mix could harm this critical factor in why horror movies have been thriving financially.

Modern 3D horror would also be hindered by the issue that’s always plagued digital 3D: dimness. Digital 3D movies are always projected darker than 2D features, it’s an element ingrained into the format. Certain films, like animated kid’s movies such as Monsters vs. Aliens, might not give this issue much thought since they almost exclusively take place in super bright environments. But horror films often rely on darkness, shadows, and uncertainty about what’s lurking in the dark to develop their haunting atmosphere. Naturally, dim features like Hereditary or Barbarian would’ve looked downright incoherent when realized in digital 3D. We still haven’t fixed this problem and that’s going to make horror filmmakers hesitant to embrace the format.

A Modern Renaissance for 3D Horror Movies Is Very Unlikely

On top of all that, even cynical studio executives would have to admit that modern-day horror features likely wouldn’t benefit from the presence of digital 3D. It’s one thing if you’re making a Final Destination sequel that, innately, will feature explosive deaths and goofy flourishes. But many modern horror films follow in the footsteps of countless classic entries in the genre by tackling weighty and socially relevant material. These heavy concepts require a delicate touch to be realized properly and pausing the movie for moments where somebody swings a chainsaw at the camera would just undercut those ambitious thematic intents. Even enjoyably preposterous modern horror titles like Malignant are better because they’re focused on imaginative chaos rather than what would look cool in a demo reel for digital 3D.

In other words, the wide world of horror cinema (from meditations on trauma to movies where a doll girl dances and murders people) has been getting along quite nicely in the last decade without digital 3D. It’s not impossible to imagine a modern filmmaker coming up with a specific horror movie that could thoughtfully utilize this extra dimension, especially given how intertwined horror and 3D have been throughout the years. But at the moment, countless elements at play make it incredibly doubtful that movie theaters will be jam-packed with frightening digital 3D motion pictures anytime soon.