The late Chadwick Boseman is largely known for portraying Black Panther in the MCU, but he also lit up the big screen embodying titanic figures in American history. From James Brown in Get On Up to Thurgood Marshall in Marshall, Boseman gave new life to the important stories of trailblazers and, in turn, cemented himself as one of Hollywood's best and brightest with an Oscar nomination and a bevy of other accolades. Before becoming a household name though, he first took on a defining role as a game-changer in the realm of baseball, sports, and society as a whole — Jackie Robinson. Now, 42 is coming to Max on February 1 just in time for a rewatch before MLB Spring Training begins.

42 largely unfolds in the early years of Robinson's legendary career with the Brooklyn Dodgers after team owner Branch Rickey (Harrison Ford) made the unprecedented move to break the color barrier that had long prevented Black players from joining Major League Baseball. Upon his recruitment, the star second baseman and the man who signed him earned widespread vitriol from the public, the press, and even members of the Dodgers ball club who had to share a field with Robinson. The film is meant as a monument to his immense courage in the face of ceaseless racism as he refused to react to the hatred and, in turn, became one of the game's brightest stars even if his critics wouldn't acknowledge it. Moreover, it delves into the complicated environment of the clubhouse where, in the end, Robinson would make some unlikely friends who would stand by his side. His impact on sports and race relations would be commemorated with the establishment of Jackie Robinson Day and the retirement of his jersey from all MLB teams, in addition to his Hall of Fame induction.

Boseman's first go at headlining a major biopic was a huge success, not only paving the way for a remarkable if tragically short Hollywood career but breaking records at the box office. 42 earned $97.5 million globally, but its $27.5 million opening was the highest ever for a baseball movie. Critics were impressed with the film, and especially, Boseman's performance, earning a Certified Fresh 80% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Like the modern Los Angeles Dodgers who just can't stop adding stars, the film had no shortage of talent around Boseman, including Ford, Nicole Beharie, Christopher Meloni, André Holland, Lucas Black, Hamish Linklater, Ryan Merriman, and Alan Tudyk in a role that required some deeply uncomfortable acting. Behind the camera was Oscar winner Brian Helgeland as both writer and director.

Baseball Movies Have Been Few and Far Between Since '42'

The popularity of the baseball movie has waned significantly over the years, with 42 being only one of a few examples released in recent memory. Between their relatively high costs, lack of possibilities for franchises, and the general waning popularity of the sport compared to the NFL and NBA, studios have been less keen to push in the chips on even mid-budget projects. While the days of Major League, The Sandlot, Bull Durham, A League of Their Own, and Field of Dreams appear to be past, there are still some projects related to America's pastime. Coming to select theaters on March 7 is the Caméra d'Or competitor Eephus, which follows two recreational baseball teams facing off one last time before their field is demolished. For another true story that goes beyond the diamond, Lionsgate TV announced last March it was developing a limited series about MLB's best player, Shohei Ohtani, and the high-profile gambling scandal involving his interpreter Ippei Mizuhara.

42 slides into Max's catalog on February 1.

