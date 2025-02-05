So many of us love shark movies, but as fun as the subgenre can be, there is one problem they can't get past: they're all chasing the shadow of Steven Spielberg's Jaws, which is not only the best shark-centered movie ever made, but one of the most popular and best movies, no matter the genre. There have been a plethora of shark related films over the decades, but a lot don't even try to be like Jaws, and instead go the schlocky route. There are a few who sometimes get it right. Open Water was absolutely terrifying, and The Shallows was a great thrill ride. In 2017, 47 Meters Down, starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, was a fun surprise, with the scary premise of two divers stuck in a cage on the ocean floor while surrounded by great whites.

Two years later came a sequel, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. It was a followup in name only, as it had an entirely different cast. It could have been a flop, but with Johannes Roberts returning as director, along as a co-writer with Ernest Riera, 47 Meters Down: Uncaged was a well-executed sequel that's arguably better than the first movie.

What Is '47 Meters Down: Uncaged' About?