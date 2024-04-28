The Big Picture Unlike traditional samurai tales, 47 Ronin focuses on mystical elements, setting it apart from other films in the genre.

Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano shine in their roles, creating tension and captivating the audience with their performances.

Despite facing challenges during production and being a box office bomb, 47 Ronin still showcases the talents of its lead actors.

One of the best parts of Shōgun was the majority of the conflict taking place in a court of politics, rather than on a battlefield. Most of that conflict was between Lord Yoshii Toranaga (Hiroyuki Sanada) and Kashigi Yabushige (Tadanobu Asano). Toranga is fighting off his fellow lords' efforts to undermine his influence, while Yabushige ends up making his own grab for power. But this isn't the first time Sanada and Asano have played characters who oppose each other. The two crossed paths in 47 Ronin, a surreal fantasy/action film based on a historical event that became entrenched in Japanese mythology.

‘47 Ronin’ Revolves Around the Conflict Between Hiroyuki Sanada & Tadanobu Asano’s Characters

47 Ronin is inspired by Chūshingura, the fictionalized account of 47 samurai who decided to avenge their master. This wasn't a decision made lightly: To seek said vengeance meant that they would end up committing seppuku after their vengeance was complete. What separates 47 Ronin from different versions of the Chūshingura is the fact that it features overt mystical elements. There's a witch named Mizuki (Rinko Kikuchi) who orchestrates the death of the Ronin's master, Asano (Min Tanaka). Protagonist Kai (Keanu Reeves) ends up fighting a massive golem at one point. One scene even has the Ronin enter a forest filled with Tengu, which are demons who take the form of birds.

Despite its supernatural elements and Reeves as a leading man, much of the conflict is between Sanada and Asano's characters. Sanada plays the Ronin's leader, Oishi, while Asano plays Lord Kira, the man who used Mizuki's magic to ascend to power. Their performances stand head and shoulders over the rest of the cast. Sanada plays Oishi as having a stoic yet noble nature; he knows that to seek justice for his master's death means his own and that he and the other Ronin are outmatched, but he still carries on. It's a trait that Sanada would carry into future performances, including Shōgun.

Asano, on the other hand, embraces the chance to play Kira as an oily tyrant — every scene he's in gives the audience a chance to hate him. It all leads up to a sword fight that runs parallel to a battle with a giant dragon, though Sanada and Asano make the sword fight far more compelling. While Shōgun doesn't feature any witches or demons, its finale does feature a confrontation between Toranaga and Yabushige that's laced with tension, culminating in Toranaga commanding his former right hand to commit seppuku.

‘47 Ronin’ Turned Out To Be a Massive Box Office Bomb

47 Ronin wasn't lacking in ambition or star power, though it still ran into several issues during production. Former Universal CEO Donna Langley wound up taking over the editing process from director Carl Rinsch. Reshoots also took place to maximize Reeves' role in the film, including the dragon battle and a love story for Kai. Even then, the reshoots were delayed due to the Summer Olympics and Reeves filming his directorial debut, Man of Tai Chi. 47 Ronin also had its release date pushed back until Christmas 2013 and wound up becoming one of the a massive box office bomb. 47 Ronin's subpar debut could be chalked up to the fact that it premiered in a packed Christmas calendar, having to go up against powerhouse films including The Wolf of Wall Street and Frozen. On top of that, Reeves was a year away from John Wick re-igniting his star power.

Despite 47 Ronin failing to be a box office draw, Universal and Netflix greenlit a sequel. Blade of the 47 Ronin takes place in the modern day, with a girl named Luna (Anna Akana) discovering that she's the descendant of a samurai clan. Luna gets swept up into a battle against a witch named Yurei, seeking revenge for the death of her ancestor Mizuki. Blade of the 47 Ronin is hampered by the fact that none of the original cast returned for the sequel, as well as some subpar special effects. The action sequences also lack the impact of Asano and Sanada's sword fight in the original 47 Ronin.

Even though 47 Ronin fell short of its ambition, it still showcases Hiroyuki Sanada and Tadanobu Asano's talents. To do that in a film featuring Keanu Reeves and a shapeshifting witch is no easy feat, but it's proof that a good actor can still be a major draw for a show. Sanada and Asano will reunite in the upcoming Mortal Kombat sequel; they were also in the 2021 Mortal Kombat, with Asano playing thunder god Raiden and Sanada playing Hanzo Hasashi, aka Scorpion.

47 Ronin is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

