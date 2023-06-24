47 lordless samurai (known as ronin) engaged in an act of vengeance for their deceased master. It was a momentous event that became so iconic that it informed legends for centuries to come. In the 21st-century, 300 years after the original event took place, Hollywood eyeballed the legend as the basis for a big-budget project entitled 47 Ronin. A story near and dear to the heart of Japanese culture would now be a Keanu Reeves star vehicle full of CG baddies brought to life with a primarily white creative team. To quote the Barenaked Ladies song "One Little Slip": "It was a recipe for disaster/a four course meal of no siree."

Dropped into theaters in December 2013 with a gargantuan $225 million budget, 47 Ronin was a massive bomb that barely cracked the $150 million threshold at the worldwide box office. A decade after its release, its very existence seems baffling. Why did Universal spend so much money on a project based on source material that wasn’t universally well-known? What was going on with lengthy reshoots that plagued 47 Ronin’s production? How could even the endless charm of Keanu Reeves not liven up such a dreary affair? There is no shortage of questions when it comes to the inexplicable qualities of 47 Ronin.

RELATED: Keanu Reeves Goes Bad in This Southern Gothic Supernatural Movie

'47 Ronin's Problems Begin With the Director

Image by Universal

While the original legend of the 47 ronin can be traced back to the 1700s, the saga of the movie 47 Ronin begins in December 2008. This is when it was first announced that Keanu Reeves would headline the project for Universal Pictures, with the feature also aiming to emulate some of the biggest movies of the early 2000s: Lord of the Rings and Gladiator. Combining those projects with the leading man of The Matrix must've sent dollar signs into the eyeballs of every single Universal executive. Even without a director attached to helm the film, Universal was so extravagantly confident in the proceedings that it was aiming to get cameras rolling on 47 Ronin sometime in 2009.

Plans to shoot in 2009 never panned out, but that was the year when 47 Ronin secured its director. Carl Rinsch was selected to direct this blockbuster epic, a gig that marked Rinsch's first time directing a feature-length movie. Previously, Rinsch was the filmmaker behind a variety of visually impressive commercials. The hope was that Rinsch would follow in the footsteps of folks like David Fincher, who went from helming commercials to becoming a world-famous auteur behind feature-length projects. Unfortunately, hiring Rinsch was the first misstep that set 47 Ronin down the path of no return.

Handing commercial directors a project this big as their debut feature-length endeavor is always a bad idea. Tarsem Singh, for instance, graduated from helming commercials and music videos to directing the mid-budget thriller The Cell, not by immediately helming something as massive as Immortals. By not putting 47 Ronin in more experienced hands from the get-go, Universal was already in enormous trouble. The problems would only get worse, though, as 47 Ronin suffered from serious creative disputes even after Rinsch wrapped up principal photography on the project.

'47 Ronin' Reshoots and Creative Disputes Led to Further Problems

Image via Universal Pictures

Before filming on 47 Ronin got underway at the start of 2011, Universal set the film up for a high-profile Thanksgiving 2012 date in October 2010. Now this Keanu Reeves feature would be a big holiday season tentpole, a sign that Universal had enormous confidence in the feature's financial prospects. Principal photography got underway in 2011 and things seemed to be moving in the right direction for 47 Ronin. However, at the start of 2012, The Hollywood Reporter delivered a bombshell revelation that filming on the movie was a nightmare. 47 Ronin began shooting with a staggering $175 million budget (more than the 2019 sequel Spider-Man: Far From Home) and apparently went way over in costs as the production progressed.

Rinsch and Universal executives apparently got along poorly, with their repeated conflicts exacerbating problems with the feature. The Hollywood Reporter noted that problems with the project included producer Scott Stuber (now head of Netflix's original films division) having minimal experience with big blockbuster movies and Rinsch's demands to shoot everything on 47 Ronin himself. There would be no second-unit director here, which meant the project was entirely in the hands of a guy who'd never directed a movie before. A key creative dispute, meanwhile, was that Rinsch wanted to make 47 Ronin an intimate drama. Reeves loved this idea, but Universal had always envisioned this project as being more like 300 than anything else.

In a more cohesive creative environment, Universal would've made its ambitions clear from the start and, if Rinsch didn't want to acquiesce, the two could part ways before filming began. Instead, the studio bizarrely allowed Rinsch and Reeves to pursue this vision and then got mad about this version of 47 Ronin lacking action sequences. Rinsch’s lack of feature-length directorial credits certainly didn’t help 47 Ronin, but Universal’s handling of the project and refusal to make its creative ambitions clear hurt this blockbuster most of all. At the time, it wasn't clear what the next steps would be for 47 Ronin, with The Hollywood Reporter indicating that Rinsch was aiming to shoot some new scenes heavy on martial-arts action.

Universal was also considering the idea of engaging in some reshoots for 47 Ronin, which would become way more possible once it got delayed to February 2013. In August 2012, news broke that 47 Ronin was delayed even further to Christmas Day 2013 while the following months would deliver the bombshell that 47 Ronin was getting overhauled. The Wrap reported that Carl Rinsch was no longer overseeing the editing of 47 Ronin. Meanwhile, reshoots occurred that ensured the movie placed a greater focus on the character played by Keanu Reeves. Part of this mission meant adding in a CGI fantasy beast for Reeves to duke it out with in the finale while a brand-new romantic subplot was injected into the proceedings. Universal was no longer beating its chest over the exciting possibilities of 47 Ronin…if anything, the studio just wanted to be done with this calamity of a production.

'47 Ronin' Dropped at an Unusual Time in Keanu Reeves' Career

Image via Universal Pictures

Universal dumped 47 Ronin into movie theaters in December 2013 with minimal fanfare. The project was now a burden for the studio that it couldn't wait to get rid of. All the hopes and promises of this 3D tentpole had long vanished before it massed a meager $151.7 million worldwide. Since then, 47 Ronin has basically vanished from the pop culture consciousness, save for inspiring an inexplicable direct-to-video sequel. However, in hindsight, it does occupy an amusing place in the career of Keanu Reeves. This blockbuster flop dropped just 10 months before John Wick birthed the comeback of Keanu Reeves. In other words, this actor experienced his biggest box office misfire less than a year before his career would change for the better.

Today, Keanu Reeves is a welcome and beloved face by moviegoers, whose presence in movies like the John Wick sequels, Always Be My Maybe, and Toy Story 4 is emblematic of how many different kinds of movies he can inhabit. Reeves found exciting new career opportunities after headlining the staggering box office misfire that was 47 Ronin. Carl Rinsch, meanwhile, has never directed another feature-length movie since 47 Ronin, but he has kept busy with helming high-profile commercials for a variety of famous companies. Much like the original legend of the 47 ronin, the careers of those who got sucked into the movie 47 Ronin keep on enduring.