No company is able to elicit such a complex web of emotions from anime fans as 4Kids Entertainment. This entertainment and licensing company rose to prominence in the late 90s and early 2000s, where it played an important role in making anime more widespread in America by dubbing Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh! Occasionally, 4Kids even created original shows, such as the 2003 reboot of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. However, they also got their fair share of criticism for their rampant censorship, localization, and re-writing of the scripts, to the point that they rarely matched the original Japanese versions.

One place most people can agree that 4Kids got it right was when it came to their voice actors. Many of New York City's best voice actors got their start working for 4Kids, and their unique delivery often made the best of the less-than-stellar writing. Most of these voice actors outlived 4Kids, which ended in 2017 and have gone on to have very successful careers.

10 Jason Griffith

Years Active: 1997 - Present

4Kids Show Most Notable Roles Pokémon Brawley, Tate Sonic X Sonic, Shadow Winx Club Lord Darkar Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Atticus Rhodes/Nightshroud Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003 Miyamoto Usagi Chaotic Tom Majors

At seventeen years old, Jason Griffith got his first uncredited acting role in the 1998 comedy Edge of Seventeen. Though he has appeared in several live-action shows, films, and commercials over the years, the bulk of his portfolio is in voice acting. Griffith joined 4Kids in the early 2000s and was usually cast as young and heroic characters, like Tom Major from Chaotic and the rabbit Ronen Miyamoto Usagi from TMNT. He also played confident villains like Lord Darkar from 4Kids' take on Winx Club.

Griffith's biggest success with 4Kids was in Sonic X, where he played both the heroic Sonic and his anti-hero rival, Shadow. Griffith's performance was so good that he was chosen as the official voice of both characters from 2005 to 2010, appearing in eighteen games. Griffith also had a few small appearances in Pokémon, but after 4Kids lost the dubbing rights to The Pokémon Company International, he has gotten major roles, such as Cilan in the Unova arc.

9 Sean Shemmel

Years Active: 1997 - Present

4Kids Show Most Notable Roles Pokémon Lucario, Archie, Juan, Morrison Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Vellian Crowler, Ojama Yellow, Chaos Sorcerer Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003 The Ancient One Chaotic Maxxor, Ulmar, Blazer, Marquis Darini Shaman King Amidamaru, Rio Tokyo-Mew-Mew Elliot Grand, Blue Knight

Originally, Sean Schemmel had no interest in voice acting. At the suggestion of a friend, he auditioned for a small part in the English dub of Dragon Ball and ended up landing the part of the main character, Son Goku. Schemmel has since become the most consistent English voice of Goku in all things Dragon Ball, leading to an incredibly successful voice-acting career in other shows as well.

At 4Kids, Schemmel got to display his diverse range of voices. Although he often played silly characters, such as Professor Crowler and a whole host of gimmicky side characters from Yu-Gi-Oh! GX, he could also play wise mystics like the Ancient One in TMNT or a proud samurai like Amidamaru from Shaman King. 4KIds also introduced him to his second most popular character: the aura Pokémon, Lucario, who he consistently reprised even after 4Kids lost the dubbing rights.

8 Veronica Taylor

Years Active: 1996 - Present

Close

4Kids Show Most Notable Roles Pokémon Ash Ketchum, Delia Ketchum, May Winx Club Princess Diaspro Dinosaur King Max Taylor, Aki Taylor Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003 April O'Neil Fighting Foodons Claudia Cubix Abby

By the age of five, Veronica Taylor was already appearing in plays. As she grew up, she studied acting at The Catholic University of America and Brandeis University before joining the National Players. She switched to voice-acting in the mid-90s, with her first roles being in anime dubs like Legends of Lemnear, The Slayers, and Pokémon.

Taylor's most recognized roles come from early Pokémon, where she was the first voice of Ash Ketchum, his mother, Delia, and his second female companion, May. She showed her range in a few other shows, such as April O'Neil in TMNT and the antagonistic cat-girl Claudia in Fighting Foodons. Following the collapse of New York's voice-acting industry in the mid-2010s, she moved to Los Angeles and has since continued to find work in anime and video games. Taylor is gifted at capturing the youthfulness of her characters, making her a well-known and admired figure in her industry.

7 Lisa Ortiz

Years Active: 1996 - Present

Close

4Kids Show Most Notable Roles Yu-Gi-Oh! Serenity Wheeler Pokémon Sabrina, Flanery, Agatha Sonic X Amy Rose Winx Club Musa, Icy Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Ms. Dorothy, Elemental Hero Burstinatrix Shaman King Tao Jun

After her brother drove her car to his friend's house without asking, Lisa Ortiz met up with one of her friends, who was looking for people to perform auditions for Central Park Media. On a whim, Ortiz volunteered and has since become one of America's most recognized voiceover artists. Ortiz specializes in voicing high-pitched characters bursting with energy, which can be seen in her 4Kids work.

Ortiz showed her range on shows like Winx Club, where she voiced both the music-loving and heroic Musa and the cold-hearted witch Icy. Her role as Amy in Sonic X led to her voicing Amy in the games until 2010, and she has remained the English voice of Tao Jun since the 2001 anime adaptation of Shaman King. She also has a long history with Pokémon: during the 4Kids run, she played the Psychic gym leader, Sabrina, who mesmerized audiences with her powers and cold personality. In 2016, Ortiz became the official voice director for Pokémon and continues to voice some characters, such as gym leader Korrina and the Sea Otter Pokémon, Oshawott.

6 Andrew Rannells

Years Active: 1995 - Present

Close

4Kids Show Most Notable Roles Yu-Gi-Oh! Mako Tsunami, Noah Kaiba Pokémon Morty, Harley Sonic X Decoe, Bokkun, Mr. Steward, E-102 Gamma Kirby: Right Back At Ya! Rick, Chief Bookem, Nigthmare Fighting Foodons Fried Ricer, Albert Funky Cops Dick Kowalski

These days, Andrew Rannells is a well-known and beloved Broadway actor. He has appeared in such productions as Hairspray, Jersey Boy, and Hamilton and was nominated for two Tony Awards for his work in The Book of Mormon and Falsettos. He has also appeared in several movies, including The Prom, A Simple Favor, and The Boys in the Band.

Before all of this, he got his start working as a voice actor working for companies like DIC Entertainment and 4Kids. Rannells played a wide range of characters for 4Kids, but his two most recognized characters came from Yu-Gi-Oh!, where he played the intense, ocean-obsessed Mako Tsunami and Noah Kaiba, the primary antagonist of the Virtual World Arc. Even when he voiced a simple side character, like Rick from Kirby: Right Back at Ya!, he always spoke with a certain passion and intensity that helped elevate his performances. Recent years have seen him return to voice acting with shows like Sophia the First and Big Mouth.

5 Mike Pollock

Years Active: 1983 - Present

Close

4Kids Show Most Notable Roles Pokémon Raoul Contesta, Narrator (seasons 6 to 8) Charon Sonic X Dr. Eggman, Professor Gerald Robotnik Viva Piñata Langston Lickatoad Kirby: Right Back At Ya! Mayor Blustergas Chaotic Tianne, Heptadd Ultimate Muscle Meat Alexandrian

After graduating from Roslyn High School, Michael B. Pollock did some work in radio through the 1980s and 90s before breaking into anime dubbing. Following some minor voice work, he met with Eric Stuart, who helped him get into some 4Kids productions. His first roles included the mayor from Kirby: Right Back at Ya! and Meat, the short and loudmouthed trainer from Ultimate Muscle.

Pollock's most recognized and longest-running role is as Dr. Ivo Robotnik, better known as Dr. Eggman, which began in the beloved cartoon Sonic X. Unlike his fellow 4Kids actors, Pollock was kept by SEGA when their contract with 4Kids expired, much to the delight of Sonic fans everywhere, who have come to love his take on the character. Pollock has also made several appearances in Pokémon: in 4Kids, he was the second voice of the narrator and voiced the contest judge, Raoul Contesta. In recent seasons, Pollock plays the dragon-master gym leader Drayden, known for his impeccable facial hair.

4 Eric Stuart

Years Active: 1995 - Present

Close

4Kids Shows Most Notable Roles Yu-Gi-Oh! Seto Kaiba Pokémon Brock, James, Butch, Dexter, Magikarp Salesman, Squirtle, Wheezing Dinosaur King Dr. Z Viva Piñata Les Galagoogoo Kirby: Right Back At Ya! Meta Knight Yu-Gi-Oh! GX Bastian Misawa, Seto Kaiba, Kaibaman, Elemental Hero Avion

Born to a modern dancer mother and a criminal attorney father, Eric Stuart found himself drawn to music from a young age. By the time he was out of high school, he'd learned how to play the guitar, sing, write music, and record over forty original songs. He began dabbling in voice work during the late 90s and struck it big with 4Kids by netting some of the most iconic roles on their two flagship series.

In Pokémon, Stuart was the original voice of Brock, Ash's first traveling companion who can never get a girlfriend, and the second voice of James, Team Rocket's most flamboyant member who has become a fan favorite. Stuart also voiced Seto Kaiba, the dragon-obsessed rival to Yugi Moto (Dan Green), who fans fell in love with for his single-minded obsession with being the best at a children's card game. Of course, Steward didn't always agree with 4Kids' practices and wasn't afraid to call them out when they screwed over their voice actors.

3 Dan Green

Years Active: 1998 - present

Close

4Kids Shows Most Notable Roles Yu-Gi-Oh! Yugi Muto, Yami-Yugi Pokémon Entei, Mewtwo, Professor Birch, Chuck, Wattson, Norman, Byron, Treecko, Lombre Sonic X Knuckles the Echidna Winx Club Prince Sky Viva Piñata Hudson Horstashio Kirby: Right Back At Ya! Customer Service

Perhaps one of the best-known 4Kids voice actors to mainstream audiences, James Hadley Snyder, known professionally as Dan Green, has an iconic voice that few can match. Green has an impressive range, able to play youthful children as easily as proud, powerful leaders. Of course, it's the latter that got him his recognition, especially for his work in Yu-Gi-Oh!

Green plays the main character, Yugi Moto, and the spirit of an ancient pharao called Yami Yugi, who both share Moto's body. This allowed audiences to see his range in action as he swapped back and forth between the characters, but again, everyone was there for Yami's booming voice every time he declared an attack. Other notable roles include Knuckles in Sonic X, several characters in Pokémon from Entei to Professor Birch, and the narcissistic Hudson Horstachio from Viva Piñata.

2 Maddie Blaustein

Years Active: 1985 - 2008

Close

4Kids Shows Most Notable Roles Yu-Gi-Oh! Solomon Muto Pokémon Meowth, Lt. Surge, Corphish, Torkoal Dinosaur King Helga (Season 1) Kirby: Right Back At Ya! Chef Kawasaki, Waddle Doo, Professor Curio Fighting Foodons Oslo Cubix Dr. K

Before joining 4Kids, Maddie Blaustein worked in the comic industry as a writer and editor at Marvel, DC, and Milestone Comics. She created the comic Deathwish, which starred the trans superhero Marisa Rahm and later worked as a content creator for the website Second Life. Blaustein was also one of the first and most prolific transgender and intersexed people to work in voiceover and developed an amazing catalog of work before her tragic passing due to a stomach virus.

Blaustein had one of 4Kids' most diverse vocal ranges, allowing her to play pretty much any kind of character. She was usually cast as silly characters with deep voices, such as Chef Kawasaki from Kirby: Right Back at Ya! or the evil Dr. K from Cubix. However, Blaustein's most beloved role was as the original Meowth in Pokémon, which gave her a chance to be sassy as well as silly.

1 Ted Lewis

Years Active: 1990 - Present

Close

4Kids Show Most Notable Roles Yu-Gi-Oh! Ryo Bakura, Yami Bakura, Bandit King Bakura, Bandit Keith, Aliser Pokémon Giovanni, Tracey Sketchum Kirby: Right Back At Ya! King Dee Dee Dee, Escargoon Yu-Gi-Oh! 5D's Jack Atlas Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2003 Ultimate Ninja Fighting Foodons Chef Jack/John, Sir Dumpling

There are very few voice actors who can convincingly voice multiple characters to the point where you can't tell they're played by the same person. 4Kids was fortunate enough to have a few of them in their employment, but the one who stands out the most is Ted Lewis. Be it a hero, villain, innocent civilian, or something in between, Lewis can always find a way to give them a unique voice, usually thanks to his uncanny talent for accents.

Kirby: Right Back at Ya! is probably the best demonstration of this range, where he plays the show's two main villains: the deep-voiced and arrogant King Dee Dee Dee and his high-pitched toady, Escargoon. In Yu-Gi-Oh!, he played several villains, with the most iconic being all three versions of Bakura, each one voiced with a British accent that helped to accentuate their innocence (for Ryo Bakura) or their maliciousness (Yami and Bandit King). He also voiced the boss of Team Rocket, Giovanni, on Pokémon and continues to do so to this day.

