The 4th of July holiday weekend has become a go-to place to launch big blockbusters of all kinds, like several Transformers movies or two of the biggest Spider-Man films. With people off work and needing something to do with their loved ones without getting sizzled in the heat, an air-conditioned movie theater playing a highly anticipated movie can be just the ticket for so many members of the general public.

Still, that doesn’t mean every movie released over Independence Day weekend has managed to become a game-changing box office hit. Over the decades, several movies have come up noticeably short over this weekend. For a multitude of reasons ranging from intense competition to lackluster marketing campaigns and everything in between, these ten box office duds released over 4th of July prove that not every movie is saved by opening over a holiday weekend.

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas

Image via Dreamworks

A peculiar trend at the start of the 2000s was a barrage of period piece hand-drawn animated action movies. Atlantis: The Lost Empire and Treasure Planet were two notable examples of old-school adventure films that made heavy use of sci-fi elements and explosions. There was an outright glut in the marketplace of such movies, although none of them did all that well to begin with.

This spelled trouble for Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, which was released over the 4th of July weekend in 2003 at the tail end of this long trend. It came about just as audiences cemented their fondness for both computer-animated features as well as family movies that were buddy comedies, like Shrek or Finding Nemo. Unable to give its primary audience what it wanted, Sinbad floundered in theaters despite a holiday opening weekend. Grossing just $26 million, Sinbad is one of the lowest-grossing movies ever released by DreamWorks Animation.

The House

Image via Warner Bros.

Will Ferrell had an erratic box office track record throughout the 2010s. The two Daddy’s Home movies and Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues proved he still could attract a large number of moviegoers. But for every one of those movies, there was a Holmes & Watson to prove that modern-day Ferrell was no Kevin Hart in terms of being a reliable box office draw. This was especially apparent with his 2017 film The House, which debuted over the 4th of July frame in 2017.

On paper, pairing Ferrell and Amy Poehler in an R-rated comedy over this holiday weekend should have been a box office slam dunk. However, the fact that neither lead performer has a perfect box office track record, as well as the fact that The House looked derivative of other comedies like Neighbors, turned this surefire hit into one of Ferrell’s lowest-grossing movies. The House only made $25.5 million domestically, a smaller sum than the opening weekends of certain past Ferrell vehicles.

Deliver Us from Evil

Image via Screen Gems

Months before its debut, Sony/Screen Gem shifted the release of the Scott Derrickson horror movie Deliver Us from Evil from January 2015 to a hot 4th of July 2014 date. It wasn’t just a sign of confidence, it was an indicator that the studio hoped Evil could replicate the then-recent box office success of The Conjuring, which had also bowed in July. Unfortunately, Deliver Us from Evil grossed only $30.5 million in its entire domestic run, less than what Conjuring had amassed in its opening weekend.

The biggest problem for Deliver Us from Evil was that it was coming on the heels of a slew of other exorcism-themed horror films, like The Devil Inside, Devil’s Due, and both of the Last Exorcism movies. There wasn’t much demand for another entry in this subgenre and the lack of positive advanced reviews for Deliver Us from Evil only further helped it fade away in the marketplace.

Savages

Image via Universal

The biggest Oliver Stone movies succeeded by finding deeply human stories in the middle of hot-button political issues. Whether that was the Vietnam War or conspiracy theories about the assassination of John F. Kennedy, Stone’s works merged backdrops ripped straight out of the headlines with characters borrowed straight from reality. Those ingredients were missing from his 2012 movie Savages, which arrived on the heels of a marketing campaign that served up a flurry of generic grimy action crime movie beats set against the backdrop of “The Cartel”.

Without any distinct human beings to latch onto or striking political commentary to offer, Savages struck out over the 4th of July weekend in 2012. The film’s $47.3 million domestic gross was one of the lower hauls for a Stone directorial effort, coming in behind titles like Natural Born Killers. The only real consolation prize for the title was, thanks to the likes of Battleship and John Carter, it wasn’t the costliest box office misfire starring Taylor Kitsch in 2012.

The Karate Kid: Part III

Image via Columbia Pictures

While the first two Karate Kid movies were box office phenomenons, this franchise could only maintain its box office momentum for so long. The Karate Kid: Part III sank the series to new domestic box office lows with a $37.8 million gross despite opening over this patriotic holiday weekend. The first Karate Kid is still regarded as a classic, but the lingering negative reception of the second Karate Kid movie made this third movie seem more like an obligation rather than a must-see continuation. No amount of focus and training could whip this uncalled for follow-up into a box office smash hit.

Judge Dredd

Image via Buena Vista Pictures

Sylvester Stallone’s box office appeal outside of the Rocky and Rambo franchises has always been erratic. Bombs like Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot have proven that Stallone is not bulletproof financially outside of his most famous characters. That’s even more true when he’s starring in a film adaptation of a comic book character not super well-known by the general public.

Judge Dredd had a lot of elements working against it and it couldn’t quite overcome those obstacles. Grossing just $34.6 million domestically, not even premiering over the 4th of July holiday was enough to make people interested in checking out Judge Dredd. It turned out to easily be one of the lower-grossing summer blockbusters in Stallone’s career. Comic book movies have done well over the Independence Day frame, but Judge Dredd was certainly not one of them.

The BFG

Image via Disney

One would imagine that Walt Disney Pictures releasing a movie directed by Steven Spielberg would be the movie event of the year. Unfortunately, this collaboration came about through The BFG. This adaptation of the famous Roald Dahl children’s book was delivered to theaters with a marketing campaign that was too in love with referencing older movies, like E.T., without offering something new for the kids of today. The lack of ubiquitous fresh details in the promotional materials also compounded the issue that BFG is not one of Dahl’s more famous works.

An even bigger issue for The BFG, though, was its Independence Day 2016 release date. This placed it smack dab in between other family movie heavyweights, like The Secret Life of Pets and fellow Disney title Finding Dory. All these problems weighed The BFG down at the domestic box office, where it grossed $55.4 million. That disastrous box office sum was far cry from what one would expect from Disney and Spielberg joining forces, let alone your average 4th of July family movie tentpole.

Big Trouble in Little China

Image via 20th Century Fox

Today, Big Trouble in Little China is one of John Carpenter’s most beloved movies. But back in 1986, it was a box office misfire, grossing just $11.1 million domestically. How could a movie as fun as Little China, released over a holiday weekend no less, go so wrong at the box office? Part of the problem was that the film came out right after Aliens, which grabbed all the attention from moviegoers seeking out action-oriented cinema. It didn’t help that the film’s unique tone was hard to capture in a conventional marketing campaign. Luckily, this one has managed to endure in pop culture long after its tepid box office run came and went.

Terminator: Genisys

Image via Universal

For nearly two decades, Hollywood studios were determined to revive the Terminator franchise into an ongoing franchise. The third attempt came in the form of Terminator: Genisys, which opened over the 4th of July frame that the second and third installments in this franchise bowed in as well. Despite opening over a high-profile holiday weekend, Genisys was a box office nonstarter with just $89.7 million, significantly below the box office hauls of the preceding Terminator follow-ups.

The disappointing reception to the last two Terminator sequels had tainted the reputation of the franchise significantly. Genisys was always going to have an uphill battle garnering interest from people and a marketing campaign that only emphasized familiar elements from the first two movies just couldn’t cut the mustard. As a final death blow, opening Genisys in between blockbusters like Jurassic World and Ant-Man sealed the film’s box office fate.

Wild Wild West

Image via Warner Bros.

Big-budget Westerns are always a risky gamble. Westerns can make a lot of money in the modern box office landscape but titles like True Grit or Hell or High Water usually don’t cost a lot to make. Expensive Western duds like Cowboys & Aliens and The Lone Ranger proved the risk of overspending on this genre, as did Wild Wild West. This particular Western tentpole seemed like a can’t miss proposition on paper. After all, this Will Smith vehicle was aiming to replicate the success of Independence Day and Men in Black by opening over the lucrative 4th of July.

But a big blockbuster starring Smith won’t make easy money just because it’s opening over that holiday frame. Disastrous reviews and a puzzling marketing campaign that emphasized Smith as more of a straight man than an entertaining character sealed this one’s fate. Grossing just $113 million domestically, Wild Wild West didn’t come close to recouping its $170 million price tag. Once again, we see how smart it is to keep these Westerns modest in budget.

