TOHO and Spoon put up a website this week to announce that one of Makoto Shinkai's celebrated titles in animation is getting a live-action adaptation. 5 Centimeters Per Second will be adapted for live-action, and soon — the production companies are looking to release the live-action version in fall 2025. The story is divided into three distinct acts and follows three stages of a boy's life and his connection with a girl he meets and falls in love with. The original story by Shinkai first premiered in 2007.

So far, Hokuto Matsumura is attached to star in 5 Centimeters Per Second. The SixTONES member previously worked with Shinkai in the 2022 hit animation movie Suzume. In the story, he voiced Souta Munakata. Matsumura also starred in other anime adaptations such as xxxHolic, and he was recently in the cast of TV shows such as Red Eyes and Shark. Additional cast members of the new live-action movie are yet to be announced.

5 Centimeters Per Second will be directed by Yoshiyuki Okuyama, and the screenplay is being adapted by Ayako Suzuki. So far, it isn't clear if Okuyama and Suzuki are keeping the same structure as the original movie, but if they want to draw fans in, chances are that they'll use elements familiar to those who already know and love the story. The duo will likely also have to come up with new arcs and scenes if they want the live-action adaptation to be a full-length movie: the original animation runs a little shorter than a feature film clocking in at just a little over an hour.

'5 Centimeters Per Second' Won't Be Makoto Shinkai's Live-Action Debut

Mostly known for his incredible work in animation, Makoto Shinkai did one-man-army work for 5 Centimeters Per Second: he directed, wrote, produced, and storyboarded the movie, and also acted as art director and sound director. For the live-action version, however, we don't know in what capacity the legendary filmmaker is involved, but he's not currently directing or writing, that we know of.

Shinkai has directed some of the most notable titles in recent animation — and they managed to stand out internationally in a world that Studio Ghibli practically dominates. One of his most famous works is 2016's Your Name, which grossed $400 million worldwide, a number that was only previously hit by Spirited Away. Today, Your Name stands tall as the second highest-grossing Japanese movie ever, losing only to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train.

5 Centimeters Per Second is slated to debut in Japan in Fall 2025. A U.S. theatrical run hasn't been officially announced yet. You can check out the trailer for the original animation below:

5 Centimeters per Second A Japanese animated film exploring the bittersweet nature of love and distance. Through three interconnected segments, it follows the life of Takaki Tono and his growing separation from his first love, Akari Shinohara, as they struggle with time, distance, and unspoken feelings over the years.

Release Date March 3, 2007 Director Makoto Shinkai Cast Kenji Mizuhashi , Yoshimi Kondou , Satomi Hanamura , Ayaka Onoue , Risa Mizuno , Yuka Terazaki , Yûko Nakamura , Masami Iwasaki , Rei Kondo , Hiroshi Shimozaki , Takahiro Hirano , Akira Nakagawa , Keiko Izeki , Suguru Inoue , Rion Kako , Rika Nakamura , Miki Suga , Mika Sakenobe , Yumiko Atashika , Yukako Saito Runtime 63 Minutes Writers Makoto Shinkai Expand

