This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available.

The Big Picture Get ready to watch the beloved anime film 5 Centimeters per Second on Netflix on September 1.

The movie, directed by Makoto Shinkai, follows Takaki Tōno's journey through love and adulthood, earning global popularity and awards.

Experience the emotional tale of Takaki and Akari through stunning animation and interconnected stories as their lives intertwine.

Nearly two decades has passed since the much-loved 5 Centimeters per Second arrived on big screens by the legendary Japanese filmmaker Makoto Shinkai, but now, it has been confirmed that the movie will arrive on streaming very soon. As ComicBook reported, 5 Centimeters per Second has been added to Netflix’s Fall catalog, particularly on September 1, meaning subscribers in the U.S. will have the liberty to watch the film in less than a month. As for other regions, no information has been announced yet, and it remains uncertain if the version added will be subbed or dubbed.

5 Centimeters per Second, written and directed by Shinkai, theatrically premiered in March 2007, comprising three parts. The film follows Takaki Tōno and his relationships with different women around him, beginning in 1991 with Tono in elementary school, and his eventual development into an adult. Following the movie's debut, it gained worldwide popularity and has been described as one of the best anime movies. It has also received a number of awards in Asia, contributing to Shinkai’s ultimate success, one of which was the Best Animated Feature Film at the 2007 Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

For those anticipating the arrival of 5 Centimeters per Second on Netflix, here is a summary of what’s to come according to its official synopsis: "Witness the story of Takaki, a young man on a journey from Tokyo to reunite with his childhood best friend, Akari. Feel his emotions superimposed on the gorgeous. Heavily researched and impressively animated backdrops of Japan as he travels by train to see her. Join Takaki on a voyage into three interconnected tales of love and lost innocence that span the minutes and months of their lives. 5 Centimeters Per Second, the speed at which cherry blossoms fall from the trees, reminiscent of the pace of life as our lives intermingle."

The Creator Behind '5 Centimeters per Second'

It goes without saying that 5 Centimeters per Second marks one of Shinkai's first major hits before he became a well-known figure in the industry, now popularly regarded as one of the leading anime creators. Of late, his name has been attached to similarly successful productions, including Cross Road (2014), Your Name (2016), Weathering With You (2019), and Suzume (2022), with his works earning praise for their emotionally rich storytelling and characterization as well as captivating visuals.

The Japanese creator’s 5 Centimeters per Second, starring Kenji Mizuhashi, Satomi Hanamura, Yoshimi Kondou, and Ayaka Onoue as voice actors will launch on Netflix on September 1. Stay tuned to Collider for more information before then.