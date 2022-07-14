Horror movies have been a reliable movie genre over the years. Like anything, horror movies have had their peaks and valleys: some decades have nothing but horror movies, while in others, there's a drought. Overall, horror movies have made money without needing movie stars to sell the film.

There have been many horror subgenres, and one of the strangest and sometimes entertaining subgenres (if you're in an odd mood) is the killer food horror movie subgenre. In the world of these horror movies, everything from donuts to tomatoes has an appetite for human flesh.

'Attack of the Killer Donuts' (2016)

Who doesn't love donuts? It is hard to love donuts when they are trying to kill you. This delicious, weird film is like another movie on the list, Attack of the Killer Tomatoes.

Attack of the Killer Donuts is a great movie to watch at a party or if you are more in the mood for lighter horror fare instead of something darker, like deep dive into psychological horror. Yes, Attack of the Killer Donuts is cheesy and stupid, but it is a fun horror movie that will put you in a good mood when you watch it.

Attack of the Killer Donuts can be watched for free on Peacock and Amazon Prime.

'Attack of the Killer Tomatoes' (1978)

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes is one of the first and most well-known killer food movies. It was made for a low budget and became a surprise hit, becoming a horror food franchise.

The movie is a spoof of B movies, and it was made for less than $100,000; this was back when movies were shot on film and not the more affordable digital technology available today. Attack of the Killer Tomatoes became a pop culture phenomenon that people still talk about today. It became a franchise with three tomato movies and an animated series spin-off. George Clooney was even in Return of the Killer Tomatoesbefore he became an A-list movie star.

Attack of the Killer Tomatoes is available to stream for free on Pluto TV, Tubi, Vudu, Plex, and Amazon Prime.

'Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead' (2006)

Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead is a movie directed by Lloyd Kaufman. Lloyd Kaufman, Dov Simmons, and Roger Corman are three filmmakers who perfected the no to low-budget filmmaking method, how to run a film set, and how to make low-budget movies that still make a profit.

Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead is about a fast-food restaurant chain built on a Native American burial ground that causes the dead chickens to become possessed by the spirits of Native Americans and turns the chickens into chicken zombies seeking revenge.

Poultrygeist: Night of the Chicken Dead can be streamed for free on Vudu

'Thankskilling' (2009)

Thankskilling is the lowest budget film on the list. It was shot for only $3500 and was given peanuts for marketing and distribution. Thankskilling is one of those movie ideas people usually joke about during Thanksgiving before carving into the bird.

People have joked for years about: "what if the turkey came back to life and decided to get even?" Kevin Stewart and Jordan Downey just took that idea and made a movie about it. The film is about a cursed turkey killing college students while they are on holiday break: the plot of a typical slasher movie with a "fowl" twist — happy Thankskilling!

Thankskilling can be streamed for free on Pluto TV, Tubi, and Vudu.

'The Stuff' (1985)

The Stuff is an underrated movie with a dark sense of satire and humor that many people either don't like or don't get. The film is a satirical look at TV commercials, marketing, and nutrition. It is a movie that may be more relevant today than when it was initially released.

The plot of The Stuff: after quarry workers discover a white cream bubbling out of the ground, they taste it and are immediately addicted to it. The Stuff is marketed and sold to the general public. The only problem is the stuff takes over the brain and turns people into zombies. The Stuff may not be as good as Dawn of the Dead, which took its themes about greed and materialism more seriously, but it's still a silly, fun horror movie about American consumerism.

The Stuff can be streamed for free on Tubi.

