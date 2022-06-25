Summer and horror movies go together so well. So much iconography from horror films, perhaps especially from iconic slashers, ties in with the season. Whether it's summer camp, a crackling bonfire, a big lake or summer vacation, there are a plethora of horror films that embrace those hot months and all they offer to better tell their stories and frighten viewers.

For many, summer used to mean going to the local video store to browse the horror movie section and find the one that looked the scariest. Nowadays, it's as simple as staying in the comfort of your own home, browsing your favorite streaming site and settling on the perfect choice. There is such a vast variety of horror movies, some are best watched at certain times of the year. While Halloween may be the most popular time to watch horror movies, there is no doubt that some horror films are best viewed during summertime.

The Burning (1981)

The Burning is the quintessential summer horror movie. Starring a young Jason Alexander, this movie takes place at camp like many other horror movies of this time. The similarity in the setting, however, doesn't take away from its charm. Offering many of the beloved horror movies tropes, The Burning is equal parts scary and funny.

During summer camp, teenagers pull a prank on the camp's caretaker, Cropsy (Lou David). Of course the prank goes terribly wrong. Cropsy is set on fire and left for dead. A few years pass and Cropsy returns for revenge. Now scarred and disfigured from the burns, the former caretaker stalks a new set of teenagers. Armed with his faithful sheers, he knocks them off one by one. The Burning is sure to satisfy anyone's summer horror movie craving.

Summer of 84 (2018)

Summer of 84 is as close to perfect as it gets. Between the stellar acting and the moments of suspense throughout, this movie is an essential for any summer horror movie list. Teenager Davey Armstrong (Graham Verchere) becomes suspicious that his neighbor, who just happens to be a police officer, is a serial killer. Davey convinces his group of friends of his theory and the boys become dangerously involved in their own investigation to prove Davey's theory right.

Taking place of course during the summer of 1984, this movie perfectly captures that summer in the 1980s vibe from the way the movie is filmed to every detail of each scene. Viewers will immediately feel connected to the characters. Their friendship feels genuine, and the story is exceptionally told. Summer of 1984, start to finish, is the perfect thriller to add to any watch list for summertime.

Sleepaway Camp (1983)

Sleepaway Camp is a true cult classic of 1980s horror. It's clear that the ideal recipe for a summer horror flick involves camp in some way. Sleepaway Camp honors this trope as cousins Angela and Ricky go off to summer camp. Things seem off about Angela from the start. She doesn't say much, doesn't participate in any of the activities and doesn't like to shower in front of the other girls in her cabin. She's often picked on, and one by one, those who give her a hard time are murdered in the most unique fashion.

Sleepaway Camp is both corny and creepy in the best of ways. It's a fun watch with one of the most shocking twists for an ending. Most of all, it captures summertime horror so well. The kills are more inventive than in most horror movies, the campsite provides the ideal ambience, and the performances are campy enough to make it an imperative seasonal watch.

Friday The 13th (1980)

Friday The 13th is one of the most popular horror movie franchises of all time. While all the films in the series are enjoyable, there is nothing quite like the original. Taking place at Camp Crystal Lake, Friday The 13th centers around camp counselors who are reopening the campsite after being closed for several years due to tragic events taking place there years prior.

Before campers even show up, murders begin taking place. Similar to Sleepaway Camp, the kills in this movie are unique as they reflect the campsite setting. Friday The 13th, however, has a lot less laughs and more scares. Darkness and thunderstorms really add to the overall feel. The score also intensifies the suspense as the counselors are chased by the mysterious killer. A true classic, Friday The 13th is always an essential summer watch that will truly give viewers that summertime feel.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre (1974)

The original Texas Chain Saw Massacre is as terrifying as it gets. Taking place in the dead of summer, Sally (Marilyn Burns) travels with her wheelchair-bound brother, Franklin (Paul A. Partain) and a group of friends via van to check on her grandfather's grave that may have been vandalized. The group wind up taking a slight detour to their family's old farmhouse where they discover one by one that the family next door are violent killers.

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre is one of those movies best watched on a late summer night. The setting for the movie is one that really brings viewers in as it's filmed in such a way, it's impossible not to feel the atmosphere when watching. Close-up shots of characters dripping sweat both from the heat and fear from being stalked by Leatherface (Gunnar Hansen) really add to what makes this movie special. It captures details a lot of movies don't. No matter how many times it's viewed, it never loses its charm or the ability to frighten viewers.

