Harry Styles has made his way from boy-band stardom to Hollywood leading man status in just a few short years. With his music career alive and very well, he's now had the opportunity to enter into the film world. Despite saying that he will take a break from being in film, there is no doubt he will be in high demand to star in other films after his forthcoming releases. With Styles set to star in Don't Worry Darling and My Policeman, he could prove to be well more than just a chart-topping musician.

RELATED: 'Don't Worry Darling': Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything We Know So Far

Some of these roles require the swagger and grace of an international pop star. Others need someone who is very high-energy and can provide showstopping entertainment at a moment's notice. If Hollywood chooses to re-imagine these intellectual properties, here are five roles the movie star-on-the-rise could be a great match for.

Milo Thatch ('Atlantis: The Lost Empire')

After being ridiculed in as a staff member at the Smithsonian, Milo Thatch sets out on his own journey to finding the Lost City of Atlantis. Milo, now armed with the Shepard’s Journal from his grandfather, manages to find Atlantis and learn about its people. He learns that the crew he is with is willing to ruin the Atlanteans just to sell a rare crystal. So, he sets out on a mission to save Atlantis from being harmed and becomes one of them.

There have been many contenders to play Milo Thatch in a live-action version of Atlantis: The Lost Empire. Many list brown-haired men who would look great in glasses. While Milo wasn't a character with the most swagger, Harry Styles could definitely pull off the adventurer look and bring some charm to Milo that wasn't there before.

Johnny Castle ('Dirty Dancing')

Johnny Castle is a dancer with a tough side. He makes money by teaching the rich women of the resort he works at how to dance. They fall in love with him easily but for him, it’s not so easy to fall in love with someone, until Baby comes along. Many resort goers assume that Johnny is a delinquent and is somehow involved when his friend Penny needs an abortion. Instead, he’s just misunderstood and steps up to the plate when Penny needs a replacement for the final dance. He teaches Baby how to dance day and night, and falls in love with her at the same time.

RELATED: 'Adventureland' to 'Dirty Dancing': The Best Summer Fling Flicks

Johnny Castle is a dancer with a tough side. Harry Styles himself doesn't present as tough, but with mysterious roles like Jack in Don't Worry Darling, he could bring that mystery to Johnny. Another Dirty Dancing remake would ask for someone who knows how to move, entertain and charm all at the same time. This means that the role of Johnny Castle definitely needs to go to a pop star.

Frank Chambers ('The Postman Always Rings Twice')

Frank Chambers is a vagabond who gets dropped off at a diner and lands a job there. He meets Cora, the wonderful wife of the diner’s owner, Nick. Together, they fall into a mad love affair and plot to get Cora out of her mundane life. Instead of deciding to run away, they plot Nick’s murder. After killing Nick, Cora and Frank find themselves in a whirlpool of investigations from detectives trying to piece together what happened to Nick that night. Both the film and the novel follow Frank and Cora’s falling out along with their reconciliation.

RELATED: The Best Mystery Movies on Netflix Right Now

If Harry Styles wanted to continue down the path of playing the “shady boyfriend,” The Postman Always Rings Twice is a great transition from Don’t Worry Darling. Both Frank and Cora are messed up in their own right. With Styles set to portray a husband with dark intentions, a hard-boiled murder could be the next best transition for him. If that’s hard to imagine, ask the author of After how they see Harry playing a dark character.

Romeo ('Romeo and Juliet')

Image via 20th Century Fox

Romeo Montague, rival to the House of Capulet falls in love with young Juliet Capulet. In all renditions of Shakespeare’s tragic tale, this young man was all about love at first sight. He falls deeply in love with Juliet even if it means tearing his family apart to be with her. Even though Romeo meets a tragic fate, each version of him portrays a deep infatuation with Juliet and a desperation to be with her. This is a role fit for someone who already makes audiences swoon.

RELATED: From 'The Dark Knight Rises' to 'West Side Story': 10 Movies That Bring Old Classics to a Modern Setting

It's only a matter of time before we get another remake of Romeo and Juliet. With a new take on the classic romance, audiences may need someone who is fresh in the film industry. Someone who can really portray the sense of love at first sight. With many of Harry's songs portraying a deep love for someone else, his Juliet counterpart is bound to swoon at his performance.

Westley ('The Princess Bride')

Not every character is as swashbuckling as Westley from The Princess Bride. Initially a lowly farm hand, it was his love for Buttercup that set him on a journey for wealth. When his ship is boarded by pirates, Buttercup believes Westley is dead. However, he survives by becoming valet to the Dread Pirate Roberts and eventually becoming the Dread Pirate Roberts, as it was only a title. After he learns of Buttercup’s capture, he sets out to save her from bandits and from an arranged marriage. After several mishaps and numb limbs later, they live happily ever after.

The daring bandit Westley needs an actor who can handle comedic timing and provide heroics. If Princess Bride were to be remade, Harry Styles could be on the list of contenders for the role. With each concert, he manages to make his audiences laugh and entertain them with his energy on stage. Apply that to a bandit who wants to save the love of his life and the Princess Bride remake could be as great as the first film.

NEXT: 10 Musicians Who Delivered Oscar-Worthy Acting Performances