The late Stephen Sondheim was one of the giants of American theater. Here are essential musicals you can check out from home to experience his legacy.

Stephen Sondheim was a titan of American musical theater, and helped shape and redefine what musical theater is known as today. The lyricist and composer created worldwide phenomenons including Into The Woods, Gypsy, Company, Sunday in the Park with George, and Follies. Sondheim influenced a generation of performers, writers, and composers, and received 6 Tony Awards and a Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. His writing consisted of impactful, profound, and deeply simple lyrics about humanity and what it means to live a human life.

So, it makes sense that anyone who listens to his breathtaking scores can understand his messages about what it means to feel. Sondheim passed in November 2021, only a few days after the opening of a revival of one of his most beloved and famous works: Company. The Broadway community lost a giant that day, but his life can be remembered for the famous screen adaptations that he worked on in his illustrious career.

'Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street' (2007)

Perhaps one of the darkest and eerily bizarre musicals in the history of musical theater, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street tells the story of a barber/serial killer who seeks revenge on a Judge that wronged him in the past. With a haunting score and memorable classic Sondheim-patter songs, Sweeney Todd is a fan favorite among theater nerds.

In 2007, Hollywood producers decided to take it to the big screen with Johnny Depp as the infamous Demon Barber. Besides the human meat pies and throat-slitting, the show is an awesome watch. The cast also features Helena Bonham-Carter as Mrs. Lovett and Jamie Campbell Bower as Anthony.

'Into the Woods' (2014)

Another one of Sondheim’s most iconic (and popular) musicals, Into the Woods brings together a mash-up of some of the most memorable fairytale characters into one setting as they all vie for different “wishes.” Cinderella, Little Red, the Big Bad Wolf, Rapunzel, a Witch, and a cow named Milky White all are a part of the journey of a Baker and his Wife, so they can break a curse on his family. Giants are in the sky, and the last midnight looms near as this show continues, and they travel “Into the Woods.”

Disney created an adaptation of the musical for the screen in 2014 with an all-star cast. James Corden played the baker, Anna Kendrick was Cinderella, Emily Blunt played the Baker’s Wife, Meryl Streep played the Witch, and Depp returned to a Sondheim movie musical as the Big Bad Wolf.

'West Side Story' (1961 and 2021)

While Sondheim may not have written the full score to this musical, he did indeed write some of the best lyrics in the history of musical theater writing. West Side Story tells the story of two warring factions—The Sharks and The Jets—in 1960s New York City. A young man named Tony falls in love with a girl named Maria, but they are from opposite sides of the conflicting groups. Sound familiar?

West Side Story is a direct adaptation of Shakespeare’s most famous play: Romeo and Juliet. The score features cultural fan-favorite songs like “I Feel Pretty,” “Maria,” and “Tonight.” There have been two separate versions of the film, the most recent being directed by Stephen Spielbergwhich was released in 2021.

Original Cast Album: 'Company'

Company is another one of Sondheim’s famous and well-loved musicals. Company follows Bobby (or in the case of the most recent revival on Broadway, a female-identifying Bobbi), a single person who observes their friends’ marriages on their 35th birthday through a series of vignettes. Company is absolutely hilarious and is by far Sondheim’s funniest score. Original Cast Album: Company is a 1970 documentary that, well, documents the process of creating the original album for the music of the show.

Featuring icons like Elaine Stritch (who was in the Original Broadway Cast as Joanne), the documentary is a great watch for theater nerds and anyone interested in the process of creating professional theatre.

'Into the Woods': Original Broadway Cast

This version of Into the Woods is a bit older, but features the Original Broadway Cast from the 1980s show. Compared to the 2014 film adaptation, this filmed version of a live performance contains the entire musical without songs being cut for time. While the musical itself is close to 3 hours, the original live stage show is a joy to see.

Tony-Award winner Bernadette Peters makes an appearance as the Witch, and other Broadway performers join as well. Any theater fan looking for a night at the theater at home should most definitely enjoy this timeless classic.

