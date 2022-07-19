Steve and his budding kinships along with the more serious struggles faced by Will, Joyce and Max surpass the main story of the Upside Down.

The Duffer Brothers (Matt and Ross) are genius at cross-cutting multiple sub storylines about the coming-of-age and Demogorgon woes faced by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown)'s band of friends. So much that fans are investing more in these side character subplots, such as the fate of Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) after her hellacious torture by the evil Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower). What will become of this 13-year-old tomboy in Season 5?

Stranger Things’ (2016-present) Season 4 ventures outside the fictional rural Midwestern town of Hawkins, Indiana, to new places such as California and Russia where the beloved teens and boomers face more horror and drama. The Duffer’s parallel-edited backstories of resilience and comic-relief in some ways are more intriguing than the Netflix sci-fi series’ main narrative about the Upside Down.

The Steve, Dustin and Robin Trio

Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) is the suave rich high school jerk with a BMW who in Season 1 manipulates his girlfriend, Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), who later breaks up with him. But then they pair up again in Season 4 to face Vecna. Will Steve ever get back together with Nancy now that she and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) are an item?

By the beginning of Season 2 through Season 4 Steve realizes the errors of his ways and becomes the cool, yet clueless mentor to the more intellectually inclined Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo) and alternative Robin (Maya Hawke, introduced in Season 3) creating the BFF trio. The random bantering as they set out to face danger is the much-needed comic relief. “Do you need to be told everything?” Dustin says to Steve as he turns on his flashlight. “You’re not a child.” Steve, along with his stylish mullet hairdo, Dustin with his level-headedness and Robin with her sarcastic teasing of others make for some endearing character subplots on the show.

Season 4 Bromance: Dustin and Eddy

Steve gets jealous of the budding friendship between Dustin and metal head Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), who heads the local Dungeons and Dragons group called Hellfire Club. The much-loved freak has a short run on the show. Sadly, he and Dustin are running from the Demobats. He suddenly stops and turns to fight them off and is tragically killed by the monsters, dying in Dustin’s arms.

Dustin and Eddie were a good pair, given that Dustin is the smartest of the Stranger Things teen faction and Eddie, who seems like an Eddie Van Halen wannabe high school dropout. Dustin wanted to help him. But Eddie’s demise was known the moment the character was created. In a recent interview on the podcast Happy Sad Confused, the Duffer Brothers said Eddie had an ill-fated journey. “He would have wound up in jail – and this fantasy that he would have able to walk and graduate, sadly was not ever a realistic outcome for him.”

Will’s Inner Turmoil - The Most Important Sub-Storyline in the Series

From the get-go, Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) has been in a constant state of unrest. Season 1 includes the innocent quiet little brother of Jonathan and best friend of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhand) tagging along with the group and then being helplessly kidnapped and being captured in the Upside Down. Will is in a constant state of mental anguish as the Mind Flayer/Vecna continues to possess his mind.RELATED:5 Reasons Why Season 4 Is The Best Season of 'Stranger Things' Ever

Will’s story is the most significant and important coming of age story of the entire series. Will’s continual battle of discontent and not feeling good enough is an allegory for him being gay and the false thinking that he doesn’t fit in to society. “Sometimes when you’re different you feel like a mistake.” Will is brought to tears because of his feelings for Mike in a twentieth century society that was oppressive to these natural sexual feelings. “Should I stay, or should I go?” Always stay Will and forever be yourself.

The Mom Struggle is Refreshingly Real

Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder) has had a lot on her plate raising two boys on her own. Her ex is a dead-beat dad, and she is a low-income mother trying to raise her sons in a rural Midwestern town. Meanwhile, her boyfriend Bobby Newby (Sean Astin) gets brutally thrashed and killed by Demogorgons right before her eyes in the Season 2 finale. Her son Will is kidnapped, and then mentally never the same and her love interest Jim Hopper (David Harbour) goes MIA in a cold Russian prison.

Joyce is the most genuine cool-vibe mom on TV right now. She marches to her own drumbeat, not worrying about “fitting in with the Joneses.” She instead fights for what matters: family and doing whatever necessary bizarre thing to keep people safe. She is even more kick-ass when she is seen driving over the speed limit in her outdated 1976 pea green colored Ford Pinto demanding that her missing son be found. Joyce later moves the family to California, where she tries to hold it together despite the ongoing Vecna saga that never seems to end.

Strawberry Blonde Tomboys Will Prevail

Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), the tomboy 13-year-old who always speaks her mind, is a favorite in the Stranger Things fandom after being introduced in Season 2. Max was Eleven’s first female best friend giving her advice about female empowerment and liking Mike. And few of the guys develop a crush on Max, including Dustin and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), who later becomes Max’s boyfriend.

The Season 4 finale gets gruesome and sad when Max is left in a coma with broken bones and blinded. What makes this episode so disturbing is seeing a beautiful, bright and strong 13-year-old girl helplessly being tortured by Vecna. The part where Max is held up in the air and her knee bones break, while blood drips from her rolled back eyes while wearing headphones is almost too much for fans to bear. Max’s playlist of Kate Bush’s 1985 hit “Running Up That Hill” is a glimpse of hope that she will survive and prevail over evil in the breathlessly awaited Season 5.

