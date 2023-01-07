50 Cent and Eminem are hard at work on an 8 Mile series, based on the autobiographical film based off the latter rapper. While the story may be that of Eminem's, 50 Cent brings significant television experience, working behind the scenes on the long-running Power TV franchise. No details on casting or the story/direction of the series are yet known.

In an interview with Big Boy TV, 50 Cent confirmed that the series is "in motion," though a potential landing spot for the project is not known. Based on 50 Cent's comments, it appears the idea to turn the popular film into a show was his own idea, though he didn't need to do much convincing to get Eminem on board with the idea. The show is described as "big" and along the lines of the recent Peacock series Bel-Air, a reboot of the Will Smith-led series The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

50 Cent revealed the project would be a "modern version" of the film and the series, which "should be there for [Eminem's] legacy", would offere more details to the rapper's life.

"I wanna be able to show and offer a lot more details, things that you would say in an interview or different things that you've already used, that you put out there, and stuff like that. You'll see those kinds of things surface and the temperament of the characters."

Based on those comments, it appears that viewers can expect an even deeper dive into the early life of Eminem. The rapper had a difficult home life growing up, a time which he primarily spent with his mother given that his father left the family during his childhood. School was also difficult for the rapper, though it was the setting where he developed his alter ego "M&M," eventually evolving into Eminem.

8 Mile was released in 2002 and "follows white rapper Jimmy Smith Jr. aka B-Rabbit (Eminem) and his attempt to launch a career in hip hop, a music genre dominated by African Americans." Mekhi Phifer, Michael Shannon, Anthony Mackie, Kim Basinger, and the late Brittany Murhpy starred alongside Eminem in the film. Perhaps the most recognizable element to come from the film lies in its theme song, "Lose Yourself," which won the Academy Award for Best Original Song and still plays on radio stations throughout the country. With this win, Eminem became the first hip hop artist to receive an Academy Award.

