The Big Picture DJ Envy's business partner, Cesar Pina, has been arrested and charged in a Ponzi-like investment fraud scheme. DJ Envy denies any knowledge or involvement in the fraud.

DJ Envy, Cesar Pina, and 50 Cent had plans to collaborate on a reality TV show about their real estate business. However, due to Pina's arrest, it's unclear if the show will ever be released.

DJ Envy is known for giving lavish gifts to his wife, Gia Casey, and the couple has faced challenges in their relationship, including DJ Envy's past infidelity. Despite this, their marriage is now stronger than ever.

DJ Envy, the host of the popular Breakfast Club morning radio show, has seen his business partner, Cesar Pina, arrested and charged in a Ponzi-like investment fraud scheme, believed to involve upwards of $40 million. What is yet to be established is whether DJ Envy had any knowledge or involvement in Pina's fraudulent activities. Speaking on his syndicated radio show DJ Envy tried to answer the speculation surrounding his involvement. “If he (Cesar Pina) took money I wasn't privy to it nor did I even know. But I do understand how people feel if they did give him money because I gave him a lot of money that I didn't see a dollar in return. But for anybody to say I was involved that's not true. I would never take a dollar from somebody.” DJ Envy was explaining to his listeners and co-host Charlamagne Tha God during their live broadcast on October 11, one week before news broke that DJ Envy’s former friend and business partner had been arrested on a federal wire fraud charge.

Prosecutors said since 2017, Pina, also known as "Flipping New Jersey," has obtained investments from investors to flip homes in New Jersey and other states, promising returns of up to 45% in five months. But instead of investing the funds, the complaint alleges that Pina kept it for personal gains and used other victim funds to pay off earlier investors. Pina was later released on a $1 million secured bond with electronic monitoring. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. On Wednesday, October 18, Pina posted a picture of 50 Cent on his Instagram account with a quote from the hip-hop star that reads, “Every negative is a positive. The bad things that happen to me, I somehow make them good. That means you can’t do anything to hurt me.”

The Collaboration Between 50 Cent, DJ Envy, and Cesar Pina

Image via Starz

Cesar Pina has made millions of dollars as a real estate investor and influencer. Through his accomplishments and connections with DJ Envy, the pair teamed up with hip-hop legend and now TV and film mogul 50 Cent to make a reality TV show about their real estate business. In a posting in September 2020 on the iHeart website, the parent company of The Breakfast Club, the message confirms the collaboration between 50 Cent, DJ Envy, and Cesar Pina. “50 Cent and DJ Envy have entered a new partnership together!! The Breakfast Club Host and "Power" creator & producer have inked a deal to bring DJ Envy and Cesar Piña's (@Flipping_NJ) real estate endeavors to TV! While there aren’t any details just yet on what we will be seeing Envy and 50 both took to IG to celebrate the good news!" the announcement read.

Two years later in October 2022, The Hollywood Reporter added more details to the impending show. The report stated: "Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film & TV banner have developed a house-flipping series Property Players at A&E for the cable network’s Home.Made.Nation lifestyle block. The unscripted show follows DJ Envy, Cesar Pina, and their team as they continue to manage and grow their family-run real estate empire as they flip their own houses for big profits, or mentor celebrities and their community entering the real estate investment world."

In a promotional video of Property Players, posted on Reddit, footage shows DJ Envy and Pina scouting neighborhoods to invest in, discussing house renovations, and talking about their hugely successful property business. DJ Envy says earlier in the video “I have a real estate business with my partner Cesar, and we own more than 2,000 properties valued at around 100 million dollars. Cesar and his family are part of my family.” said DJ Envy. Property Players has yet to have a release date, but following the arrest of Cesar Pina and DJ Envy’s business connections with him, it is unclear if the reality property show will ever be shown on TV.

DJ Envy, real name RaaShaun Casey, 45, has not been charged with any wrongdoing. However, as business partner of Pina, which DJ Envy has openly stated, questions are now being asked about how much he knew. DailyMail.com reviewed a criminal complaint on Pina’s business practices, though it does not name DJ Envy, the person dubbed 'Individual-1' suggests it is DJ Envy. "Pina and his business partner, a well-known disc jockey and radio personality ('Individual-1'), operated a company that conducted real estate seminars around the country," states the complaint written by Pankaj Sharma, a special agent with the US Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey. "Together, they used Individual-l's celebrity to promote various real estate enterprises that Pina controlled," added Sharma. "During real estate seminars, private one-on-one sessions, advertisements, public appearances, and otherwise, Pina represented that he was a highly successful real estate investor, owned thousands of properties in multiple states, and had business relationships with numerous celebrities."

Cesar Pina learned about the real estate market while he was in jail serving time for credit card fraud and drug dealing. He’s now become an expert on real estate with a huge social media following and a best-selling book, Flipping Keys.

DJ Envy is Known for the Lavish Gifts He Gives His Wife

Image by Jeff Chacon

According to Atlanta Black Star fans are claiming that Envy’s wife, Gia Casey, 44, has removed some of her posts that feature luxury designer items he buys her throughout the year. DJ Envy is known for the lavish gifts he gives Gia. On December 15, 2022, he posted videos of luxury presents on his Instagram account with the message "The 12 Days Of Christmas."

Gia, who also reportedly was set to be featured on the reality show, has been married to DJ Envy for 22 years, and has six children together. The high school sweethearts have worked closely throughout their careers. Both Gia and DJ Envy host The Casey Crew podcast which touches on family life and the obstacles a couple faces in a relationship. The two also have a book out called Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain, and The Magic That Holds Us Together. This follows an incident in 2012 when DJ Envy was caught cheating with model Erica Mena, star of the reality TV show Love & Hip Hop.

Gia had stumbled across a blog posted online where a woman had written, "Well that’s why you’re with DJ Envy and his wife sits at home clueless.’” Gia confronted her husband claiming that she knew he had cheated on her, DJ Envy admitted to the relationship with Mena. Despite this the two reconciled and the relationship has since grown stronger. On Essence Live, Gia states the affair was a “gift and a curse," adding, "I could’ve never imagined being as happy as I am now, and I thought I was happy before."

Gia Casy and DJ Envy are New Jersey residence, and the family has been asked several times to join the Real Housewives of New Jersey The Bravo popular reality show which premiered in 2009 and remains one of the highest-rated shows on the network. However, DJ Envy declined to be part of the cast, when he spoke to Page Six. “I don’t want to be the token black person on the show. They would have to make it make sense, and we are not into that type of beef and drama. When I see you fighting each other and flipping tables that’s not my family,” he told Page Six. “We have been asked a couple of times about joining the ‘Real Housewives,’ but I don’t think that’s for us,” Envy added. “I don’t know how we would fit into all of that. I will be honest; I don’t see myself hanging out with [the cast] so much. When they go out and do certain things, it is just not my vibe.” With all the entanglements of reality shows, fraudulent business partners, and marriage infidelities, the question now is how will the drama unfold for DJ Envy and will his relationship with Cesar Pina be his downfall?