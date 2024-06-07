The Big Picture 50 First Dates is a beloved rom-com starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore.

50 First Dates follows a man who falls in love with a woman who has amnesia.

50 First Dates is loosely based on the true story of Michelle Philpots, who wakes up every day believing that it's 1994.

When it comes to the rom-com genre, few scene-partners have ruled the screen quite as well as Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore. With classics such as The Wedding Singer, 50 First Dates, and Blended under their belt, it’s no wonder why. Each film blends Sandler’s signature slapstick comedy with some super cute romance elements to create the perfect rom-com. And it just so happens that one of those rom-coms was based, at least partly, on a true story. That film is none other than 2004’s 50 First Dates. It’s a favorite among fans of the genre for good reason. Despite a premise that feels far-fetched, the movie pulls it off with finesse and crafts a heartwarming story of romance and devotion to the one you love. But as it turns out, the story isn’t all that unbelievable, because it was loosely based on a true story.

50 First Dates follows a man named Henry (Sandler), a marine veterinarian in Hawaii, and a womanizer to the utmost degree. But one day, he strolls into a Café and meets a woman named Lucy (Barrymore). He’s immediately taken with her, and the two get to know each other over breakfast. It goes so well, in fact, that Lucy agrees to meet him for breakfast the next morning as well. But to Henry’s surprise, when he shows up the next morning, Lucy doesn’t remember meeting him. At first, he thinks she’s just lost interest and is simply pretending not to remember him. But that’s not the case. It turns out that a year prior, Lucy was in an accident that rendered her with amnesia. The catch being she can only remember the events leading up to the day before the accident, and every night her memory rests. Leaving her in a constant cycle of reliving the same day over and over again.

Henry then makes it his mission to get to know Lucy, despite the obstacle of her not being able to remember him. He enacts a series of “chance meetings” every day, and the two begin to fall for one another, against the wishes of Lucy’s father Marlin (Blake Clark) and brother Doug (Sean Astin). But when Lucy begins changing up her routine in slight ways, such as singing The Beach Boys songs, they begin to realize that maybe Henry isn’t so bad, and that he’s actually helping Lucy’s condition. Despite some bumps in the road, Lucy and Henry fall in love. With Henry going so far as to making her a tape that calmly explains her situation to her so she’s never left in the dark again. It’s peak romance, even if the premise feels a little unbelievable. But as it turns out, the story of the film is actually based on a real woman named Michelle Philpots, who experiences a situation similar to Lucy’s every day.

Michelle Philpots, is a woman in Lincolnshire, who wakes up every day believing it’s 1994. Much like Lucy, from the film 50 First Dates, Philpots was involved in accidents that left her with a unique type of amnesia. The first accident came in 1985, and the second came in 1990. In both accidents, she suffered head trauma, but it wasn’t until 4 years later, in 1994, that she began to show the effects of it. She was initially diagnosed with Epilepsy due to the trauma she suffered in the accidents, but her condition continued to worsen. She began having regular seizures and was becoming forgetful, to the point where she was fired from her job due to challenges with her memory. Eventually, her memory just sort of froze in 1994, meaning she wakes up every day believing it’s still that year, and has to be told otherwise.

Unlike Lucy, whose memory resets every night when she sleeps, Michelle’s memory loss works a little differently. She does forget what happened every day, that doesn’t change, but sometimes her memory loss can occur within minutes. Meaning she could meet someone, and then forget she did so just five minutes later, even while she’s still talking to them. Which can be especially troubling when it comes to her husband Ian Philpots. In an interview with Daily Mail, Ian shared his experience in navigating Michelle’s memory loss.

“It can be very frustrating for me but I have to be patient and understand. I have to keep calm because I love her.” He explained. “I've known her for 25 years so I am lucky we met before she had the accidents because she can remember me. Luckily we have lots of photos to remind her, otherwise she would forget it all.”

He even says that every morning he has to explain to her that they are married, and sometimes has to bring out their wedding photos to convince her.

Much like the character in the movie, Michelle is forced to learn that she no longer has a functioning memory every single day, which is surely traumatic no matter how quickly her memory resets. But rest assured she has a good support system and has found ways to make navigating her new world easier. From post-it notes to calendars detailing what she has to do in a day, Michelle has found a way to make the most of her situation. Though it does get hard from time to time.

"I love to watch EastEnders but I can't remember the characters or any storylines," She shared with Daily Mail. "It's like I am living the same day, day after day."

Like Lucy in 50 First Dates though, Michelle has a loving support system that is patient with her and helps her every step of the way. It’s no wonder 50 First Dates took inspiration from Michelle’s story, it's inspirational and so amazing to see how her loved ones rally around her. Now that’s the kind of story we need more of!

50 First Dates is available to stream on Hulu in the U.S.

