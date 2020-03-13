’50 States of Fright’ Teaser Trailer Reveals Sam Raimi’s Quibi Series

Curious about Quibi? Me too. Especially after that wild lineup reveal that included, not joking, a series where chefs have food blasted in their face and then try to recreate the recipe and a home renovation series called Murder House Flip that’s exactly what it sounds like. But they’ve also got a hole heap of high-profile talent making their way to the mini-episodic format in scripting, including the Sam Raimi-produced anthology horror series 50 States of Fright and we’ve got an early look at the teaser and some new images.

50 States of Fright is produced by Gunpowder & Sky and executive produced by Sam Raimi and sees a somewhat outrageous amount of familiar faces setting the stage for less than 10-minute episodes of terror, both in front of and behind the camera. The first season of the series explores stories inspired by local urban legends from all across America, “taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.”

The cast includes Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Christina Ricci, Jacob Batalon, Ming-Na Wen, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, Ron Livingston, Victoria Justice, Karen Allen, Colin Ford, Alex Fitzalan, James Ransone, Emily Hampshire, Elizabeth Reaser, Rory Culkin, Warren Christie, Danay Garcia and William B. Davis, while filmmakers like Scott Beck (co-writer of A Quiet Place), Isa Mazei and Daniel Goldhaber (Cam) and Lee Cronin (The Hole in the Ground) are directing episodes.

50 States of Fright will debut on Quibi in April. Check out the teaser trailer and the new images below.