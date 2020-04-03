’50 States of Fright’ Trailer Reveals Sam Raimi’s Horror Anthology Series for Quibi

Quibi has released the first trailer for 50 States of Fright, the horror anthology series executive produced by Evil Dead mastermind and Spider-Man maestro Sam Raimi. The show, which will be available at Quibi’s launch on April 6, features appearances from Jacob Batalon (Spider-Man: Far From Home), Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Taissa Farmiga (The Nun), Christina Ricci (The Addams Family), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), Asa Butterfield (Sex Education), James Ransone (IT: Chapter Two), and more.

The series will take a trip around the good ol’ U S of A to tell a spine-chilling urban legend from each of the 50 states. As a New Jersey native, I could tell you at least a dozen all about the alleyway behind one Wawa. Raimi himself is also credited as a writer on the series, as is his brother, Ivan Raimi (Ash vs. Evil Dead), and A Quiet Place duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods.

Quibi aims to deliver content in bite-sized packages, with TV episodes or “Movies in Chapters” running around 10 minutes or less. Here is a list of all 50 titles that will debut along with the streaming service on April 6.

Check out the trailer below. For more of that quick Quibi content, here is the trailer for Murder House Flip, which is frightening in completely different ways.

Here is the official synopsis for 50 States of Fright: