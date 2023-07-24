Every second is precious for Josh Hutcherson in the upcoming action thriller 57 Seconds. He plays a tech blogger, after saving the life of a tech genius played by Academy Award winner Morgan Freeman, happens upon an item that allows him to go briefly back in time. His discovery leads him down a dark path of revenge with consequences far beyond his comprehension. Collider is excited to share the first images and key art from the new film ahead of its release in September that unite Hutcherson and Freeman for a time-bending, pulse-pounding adventure.

57 Seconds stars Hutcherson as Franklin Fausti who's about to get the interview of a lifetime with Freeman's tech visionary Anton Burrell. His career-defining moment is cut short when he thwarts an attack against the inventor. In the aftermath, Franklin finds a ring Burrell dropped that allows the wearer to jump back in time by 57 seconds. Sensing an opportunity, he teams up with Burrell to bring retribution to the pharmaceutical empire that's responsible for the death of his sister and for ruining the lives of his family. His actions spark a horrifying chain of events that thrusts him into a race against time where crucial seconds could be the difference between life and death.

Freeman looks the part of the typical sci-fi tech billionaire with his sleek gray suits and vests, a high-tech bracelet on his arm, and a company in Sci-Trinity that's dedicated to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in tech. He seems eager to sit down with Hutcherson's blogger and even help him on his quest for revenge, meeting with him and his partner Jala (Lovie Simone) in front of a firetruck along with the mysterious, apparently technologically modified Dark Man (Kenneth Kynt Bryan). The rest of the images all center on Hutcherson and Simone as they try to survive together. It's clear that Hutcherson will be in constant danger throughout the film considering how many emergency vehicles are present in the stills and the injuries he sustains, but he'll have Simone by his side as he pursues vengeance.

Who Else Is Involved in 57 Seconds?

Greg Germann, Bevin Bru, and Sammi Rotibi make up the rest of the main cast for 57 Seconds. Directing duties for the action thriller fell to Rusty Cundieff who's better known for his work in the horror and comedy genres. He previously helmed the trilogy of Tales From the Hood films as well as two episodes of Creepshow while also directing in comedy with the spoof film Fear of a Black Hat and 25 episodes of Chappelle's Show. At the time of his new film's announcement, he said of the project, "Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment, short-circuiting our time to be thoughtful and consider the consequences. 57 Seconds examines how emotions influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology, be it a gun, pill or computer."

Cundieff also co-wrote the screenplay with Macon Blair who's also writing and directing the upcoming The Toxic Avenger remake and was recently seen on-screen in one of the year's biggest summer blockbusters, Oppenheimer. The story, itself, was based on the story "Fallen Angel" by British science fiction writer E.C. Tubb.

57 Seconds premieres in theaters and releases on digital on September 29. Check out the exclusive images and poster below.