The Big Picture The trailer for Rusty Cundieff's 57 Seconds introduces us to a mind-bending time-traveling tale with a twist, involving personal gain and revenge.

The story follows Franklin, played by Josh Hutcherson, who interviews tech mogul Anton Burrell, played by Morgan Freeman, and stumbles upon a ring that can take him 57 seconds back in time.

As Franklin seeks revenge against a pharmaceutical company, the time travel starts affecting his relationships and triggers a thrilling battle for survival where every second counts.

The first trailer of Rusty Cundieff’s 57 Seconds is out and its mind-bending. The sci-fi thriller led by Josh Hutcherson and Morgan Freeman is a time-traveling tale with a twist, and is based on the short story Lucifer by author E.C. Tubb. Interestingly, while recent time travel stories used the concept to explore the multiverse in the superhero or drama genre, Cundieff’s tale seems to be focused on the hero traveling back to the past for personal gain, as well as a quest for revenge.

The trailer introduces us to Hutcherson’s Franklin who has been given a chance to interview Freeman’s tech mogul Anton Burrell. Though with a turn of events he ends up thwarting an attack on Burrell and finds a ring accidentally dropped by him. This ring is capable of taking a person 57 seconds back in time, with Burrell’s help, Franklin decides to take revenge against the pharmaceutical company that was responsible for his sister's death and that of many others.

What’s 57 Seconds About?

The feature looks thrilling and action-packed. The tale of a tech blogger taking down a pharmaceutical company with the help of a tech genius provides ample opportunity for the story to take its own twists and turns however, things don’t go as planned as the time travel starts taking a toll on Franklin’s relationships and things take a downturn when he triggers a terrifying chain of events, “propelling him into a pulse-pounding battle for survival where every second counts.”

Cundieff has several horror and comedy credits like Tales from the Hood franchise, Fear of a Black Hat, and Chappelle's Show making him the right fit to help the thriller. Speaking of the project previously he shared, "Today we have tools at our fingertips that allow us to respond to events at the moment, short-circuiting our time to be thoughtful and consider the consequences. 57 Seconds examines how emotions influence the innate human desire to solve things quickly via technology, be it a gun, pill or compute.”

He co-wrote the screenplay with Macon Blair and the feature is rated R for its depiction of violence. Along with the aforementioned star cast the movie also features Lovie Simone, Greg Germann, Bevin Bru, Sammi Rotibi, Mark Jacobson, D.A. Obahor, David Kallaway, AJ Rome, Kenneth Kynt Bryan, Matthew Jayson Cwern and Marcus Brown. With amazing talents behind the in front of the camera 57 Seconds is one feature to watch out for.

57 Seconds will make its digital and theatrical debut on September 29. You can check out the trailer below: